Nebraska Volleyball Assistant Coach Jordan Larson Moving On
Nebraska volleyball has a staff opening after one of the program greats is moving on.
Coach John Cook announced Monday that assistant Jordan Larson is moving on.
"Following the season, Jordan Larson informed me that she has decided to move on from being part of our coaching staff," Cook said. "While I am disappointed we won't have her on staff anymore, I am thankful to Jordan for all that she has done for our program over these past two seasons, helping us go 66-5 with trips to the NCAA Final and NCAA Semifinals.
"It wasn't easy for her while balancing the Olympics and a professional playing career at the same time, but she gave everything she had to our players and to the Nebraska volleyball program and she will be missed. It has been fun watching Jordan begin her LOVB Omaha career and we hope she has a great season."
Larson spent two seasons with the Husker staff. During that stretch, the four-time Olympic medalist helped Team USA to a silver medal in Paris and joined a new professional league.
During her college career, Larson helped Nebraska to a trio of national semifinal appearances, winning the 2006 national championship. In her senior season, she was chosen as the Big 12 Player of the Year and the league's defensive player of the year.
Larson's professional career has been mostly played overseas. She has also been a member of the United States national team since 2009, winning more than a dozen medals at world competitions. She captained Team USA to a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Now a member of LOVB Omaha, Larson has helped the new franchise get off to a 3-1 start in the league's inaugural season. Larson is third in the league and aces and fifth in pass efficiency, while adding 30 kills so far.
