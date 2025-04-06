Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2026 DB Target Major Hinchen Recaps Husker Visit

All Huskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers target and 2026 defensive back Major Hinchen from La Quinta High School in California recently visited Lincoln.

Nebraska football has had several practices as part of the spring session, but that hasn't stopped recruits from getting to campus.

One of those making the trip to Lincoln is 2026 defensive back Major Hinchen. The 6-2, 175-pound cornerback hails from La Quinta High School in La Quinta, California.

Hinchen holds offers from Nebraska, Washington State, Oregon State, UNLV, Utah State, and more. He caught up with HuskerMax about his recent visit to Lincoln.

"It went good," Hinchen stated to HuskerMax. "They have a great program and great staff. They also have top-of-the-line facilities, but most importantly, everyone really made me feel welcomed at Lincoln!"

Feeling welcomed on his visit was a huge reason of why it went so well. Another big part of why his visit went well was because of coach Addison Williams, who is the defensive backs coach for the Cornhuskers.

"Coach Williams stood out to me the most just off the fact that he interacts with his players like a professional. He gives great criticism and feedback," Hinchen stated. "This visit just made me have more love for them. The staff was respectful and helped me and my family a lot out there."

The Nebraska Cornhuskers target is expected to return despite not having a date set. He is also open to taking an official visit to Nebraska.

"I am returning but as of a date I am unsure. We talked about an OV but haven’t set an official date," Hinchen said.

