Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2026 DB Target Major Hinchen Recaps Husker Visit
Nebraska football has had several practices as part of the spring session, but that hasn't stopped recruits from getting to campus.
One of those making the trip to Lincoln is 2026 defensive back Major Hinchen. The 6-2, 175-pound cornerback hails from La Quinta High School in La Quinta, California.
Hinchen holds offers from Nebraska, Washington State, Oregon State, UNLV, Utah State, and more. He caught up with HuskerMax about his recent visit to Lincoln.
"It went good," Hinchen stated to HuskerMax. "They have a great program and great staff. They also have top-of-the-line facilities, but most importantly, everyone really made me feel welcomed at Lincoln!"
Feeling welcomed on his visit was a huge reason of why it went so well. Another big part of why his visit went well was because of coach Addison Williams, who is the defensive backs coach for the Cornhuskers.
"Coach Williams stood out to me the most just off the fact that he interacts with his players like a professional. He gives great criticism and feedback," Hinchen stated. "This visit just made me have more love for them. The staff was respectful and helped me and my family a lot out there."
The Nebraska Cornhuskers target is expected to return despite not having a date set. He is also open to taking an official visit to Nebraska.
"I am returning but as of a date I am unsure. We talked about an OV but haven’t set an official date," Hinchen said.
More From Nebraska on SI
- 'Gonna Be Shot Out of a Cannon This Year': Matt Rhule Details Conversation with DeShon Singleton on Return
- Here's What Nebraska is Getting in Top Rated Transfer Ugnius Jarusevicius
- Nebraska Baseball Clinches Rutgers Series with 10-5 Saturday Win
- Nebraska Softball Smashes Iowa in Record-Setting Win
- Matt Rhule Praises Nebraska O-Line as a 'Highlight' of Spring Practice
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.