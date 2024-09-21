Nebraska Football Recruiting: 5-Star Target Michael Terry III Nearing Decision
Nebraska football has 19 commitments so far for the 2025 class, but one prospect could be the jewel of the bunch if he were to pick NU.
Five-star (On3 Industry Ranking) Michael Terry III out of Texas is one of the top athletes in the nation. The 6-3, 211-pound prospect told Sam Spiegelman of Rivals this week that the Huskers remain in the mix, along with Oregon and Texas.
Terry played his weekly high school game on Thursday and spoke with Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman following the contest.
“It’s pretty close. They’re great schools, great programs, and they all want me there,” Terry said to Spiegelman.
All three major recruiting sites list Terry as a near-lock to end up at Texas. Just a couple weeks ago, though, he was in Lincoln for Nebraska's win over Colorado.
Terry confirmed that his final decision is nearing. If there's a program that has found a way to flip a major five-star to their side in recent cycles, it is Nebraska.
MORE: Analytics Review: Nebraska Football vs. Illinois
MORE: Overtime Continues to Be Futility Time for Nebraska Football
MORE: LOOK: Nebraska Football Falls to Illinois in Overtime
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Preview: No. 4 Louisville
MORE: Stukenholtz: Some Things Never Change
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.