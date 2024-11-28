Nebraska Football Recruiting: Lamarcus Barber Recaps Visit, Names Huskers Top Choice
Nebraska football hosted many targets and prospects on Saturday. One of the recruits to attend was Lamarcus Barber.
Nebraska was the host of many talented recruits this past weekend. They defeated Wisconsin to gain their sixth win and a bowl game berth, which isn’t something they have had in multiple years.
One of the recruits to be in attendance for this game was Lamarcus Barber. Barber is a 2026 offensive tackle from Shawnee, Kansas. The 6-3, 285-pound prospect attends Mill Valley High School.
Following the visit, the talented offensive lineman caught up with HuskerMax.
“My visit went well. I liked a lot of things there,” Barber said. “I got to talk to the O-Line coach (Donovan Raiola), coach (Jamar) Mozee, and the head of recruiting and it all went good they all liked my film.”
The Huskers are not just one of the top schools that Barber would consider with a scholarship offer, NU is at the top of the list.
“Nebraska is a top school at the moment,” Barber said.
