2027 OT Reece Mallinger Details Nebraska Football Visit
Reece Mallinger details his Nebraska football visit and trip with his brother.
Nebraska was the host of many talented recruits as they got their sixth win and will advance to a bowl game.
One of the recruits to make it in to Nebraska was Reece Mallinger. Mallinger is a 2027 offensive tackle. He possesses a 6-5, 285-pound frame. The currently unranked recruit plays for Hamilton High School in Sussex, Wisconsin.
He caught up with HuskersMax following his visit.
“The visit was awesome, the campus was beautiful, coaches were great, the crowd was elite, it was a great experience being out on my first visit,” Mallinger said.
He and his brother, another sizeable offensive tackle, talked to some of the coaches.
“We talked to all of the recruiting staff and one or two coaches, I’m not sure which coaches they were but they were all very nice and welcoming,” Mallinger said.
The crowd had an impact on the prospect.
“The crowd was better than anything I had ever seen,” Mallinger said. ”I remember telling my mom multiple times, 'Listen to that crowd'.”
