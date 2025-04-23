Nebraska Football Target, 4-Star WR Jayden Warren Recaps 'Amazing' Visit
One of the fastest prospects in the 2026 class recently made his way to Lincoln for a visit.
Jayden "J-Boogie" Warren is a 2026 four-star wide receiver from Iowa Colony High School in the state of Texas. Warren recently posted a 10.1 100-meter dash time, which would be good for eighth in the Big Ten Conference and 18th in Division I so far this season.
Warren has cut his list of potential schools down to six: Nebraska, Texas A&M, TCU, Houston, Oklahoma, and SMU. He caught up with HuskerMax following his visit to Lincoln.
"My visit was amazing," Warren said. "The hospitality from the entire coaching staff and interacting with the team was top tier."
Warren had the opportunity to chat with a number of coaches, including Jamar Mozee (Senior Football Assistant) and Daikiel Shorts (Assistant Wide Receivers).
"I talked with Coach Mozee and Coach Shorts. I was learning more about the Nebraska tradition, and the program from them was very exciting and informative," Warren said.
What stood out to the WR target? He explains how seeing the work that the players put in stands out above most things on his visit.
"I loved the players' enthusiasm to put in the work and get better," Warren said. "They compete at a high and fast pace at practice, and that’s what makes you better every day."
The Nebraska target will be returning to Lincoln this summer as he is set up for an official visit. This will be a huge chance for the Huskers to make a great impact on the recruiting trail as the talented wideout is one of the nation's most prized recruits.
"Yes, I have an official visit set up this summer. I will also be visiting UofH, Oklahoma, TCU, SMU, and Texas A&M. Not all of the dates have been verified as of now," Warren said.
