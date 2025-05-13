All Huskers

North Platte Grad, Johnson County JUCO 3B Carter Kelley Commits to Nebraska

The Huskers pick up a JUCO commit from a Nebraska native.

Kaleb Henry

Johnson County JUCO third baseman Carter Kelley has committed to Nebraska.
A Nebraska native is returning to the Cornhusker State to play for the Big Red.

North Platte graduate Carter Kelley has committed to coach Will Bolt and the Huskers. The third baseman made the announcement on social media Tuesday morning.

Kelley has played the last two seasons at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas. As a freshman, he batted .273 with a double, four runs and four RBI.

This year, Kelley is batting .360 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs, and 43 RBI. The 47-11 Cavaliers continue Plains District Championship play this afternoon against Fort Scott.

In high school, Kelley a two-time All-Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference first-team selection. As a senior, he hit .396 with 57 hits, a season record 20 doubles, three home runs, 30 runs scored, 23 stolen bases and 43 RBI.

Will Bolt smiles as he starts his fifth season at Haymarket as the Husker head coach.
Will Bolt smiles as he starts his fifth season at Haymarket as the Husker head coach. / Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska's 2025 class of high school signees ranked No. 38 from Perfect Game on signing day in the fall. That's the highest rank since joining the Big Ten Conference. NU is also adding several other JUCO prospects.

