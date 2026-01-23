Roy Manning Puts Nebraska in the Mix for 2027 Edge Rusher with Freakish Length

High school recruiting never truly stops, but this January, the Nebraska football staff has taken it to a whole other level.

Since Jan. 16, which saw the window for current collegiate players to enter the transfer portal close, the Huskers have taken an all-hands-on-deck approach to the 2027 high school recruiting class and beyond. And though news of players already committed within the class will take the headlines this week, new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich's staff is making waves on the other side of the ball.

Announced on Wednesday evening, three-star edge rusher prospect Manase Brown became one of the most recent players in the 2027 class to be extended a scholarship offer to Nebraska. And over the last 48 hours, he has been a player who is seeing his stock rise dramatically. With that in mind, here's the latest on one of the most unique will-be senior high school football prospects in the country.

Listed at 6-foot-8, 235 pounds, Brown offers a physically imposing frame that makes him one of the most intriguing defensive edge rusher prospects in recent memory. Per the Rivals database, his height puts him at a three-inch advantage over the average pass rusher drafted in the NFL over the last three seasons. And while that doesn't automatically make him a better player at his position, dozens of Power Four schools across the nation have begun reaching out to the equally lengthy and athletic recruit.

Though his weight is likely something that will be addressed similarly by whichever school secures his eventual commitment over the coming months, for now, the prospect of Nebraska signing an athlete with Brown's frame is something that would attract nearly every member of the fan base almost instantly.

That appears to be the reason new defensive edge coach Roy Manning extended the Huskers' scholarship offer on Jan. 21. As of now, they appear to be in a growing mix of school including Oregon, BYU, Utah, and more. Though they fall behind in the proximity to home factor, it doesn't seem to be stopping Nebraska from vetting the athlete early on in his decision-making process.

Nebraska's current 2027 high school recruiting haul includes a list of six verbal pledges they've already secured. For the time being, players at the top of the list include a four-star quarterback in Trae Taylor and a fellow four-star safety in Tory Pittman III. Both of these prospects are ranked amongst the best at their position group and have helped the Huskers climb to the No. 5 overall recruiting class to date.

On the defensive side of the ball, Brown could look to join Pittman III and three-star interior defensive line prospect Jayden Travers. At 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Travers became the most recent verbal commitment Nebraska has received back on Dec. 10. The Baltimore native chose the Big Red over schools like Miami, Michigan, and many more.

Though Manning has only been on the staff since December of 2025, joining Aurich in Lincoln after a very productive season at San Diego State, he isn't taking his time setting foot on the recruiting trail. And while Brown may be the most recent player at his position group to be offered, Manning has quickly compiled a growing list of targets nationwide.

Via the transfer portal, Nebraska was able to secure the additions of three defensive line prospects over the 15 days that entries were available. The first came from Anthony Jones, who will look to be a true edge rusher for the Huskers in 2026. Formerly of UCLA, Jones offers one year of eligibility remaining and a 6-foot-5, 270-pound frame. It would appear, in all likelihood, that if Brown were to eventually join Nebraska's roster, he would bulk up to around the same weight as Jones currently offers.

They also added two true interior defensive linemen over the same period. The first came from a soon-to-be sophomore, Jahsear Whittington. After gaining experience in 16 games over the first two seasons of his collegiate career, the 6-foot, 270-pound lineman will join the Huskers next fall. He offers three years of eligibility remaining and gives Nebraska a player with experience and the ability to grow into a bigger role over multiple years.

Finally, back on Jan. 16, the Huskers secured their third and final signing from Owen Stoudmire. After spending the first five years of his college career at Boston College, the sixth-year senior will spend his final season in Lincoln under new defensive line coach Corey Brown. Playing in 35 games, including 5 career starts, Stoudmire's 6-foot-1, 292-pound frame gives Nebraska some much-needed size at the teeth of their new 4-2-5 defense.

For now, the Huskers staff is building their relationship with Brown at a likely accelerated pace, but don't be surprised if they continue to aggressively pursue the lengthy pass rusher over the coming months. Size like the will-be senior offers doesn't come around often, especially at a position group Nebraska desperately needs playmakers at, and all signs point toward the Big Red leaning into this recruiting race with intentions on eventually reining him in.

Regardless of what his decision will be, Nebraska isn't limiting itself to just one option. Manning and the rest of the Huskers' defensive staff are working hard to cast a wide net across the country, and Brown is undoubtedly becoming a priority on that list. But don't let it distract you from the fact that Nebraska has extended several scholarship offers to other recruits.

Edge is quickly becoming a point of emphasis on the recruiting trail for the Big Red, as the Huskers look to add and develop their next Randy Gregory to the mix. Whether that player can become Brown remains to be seen, but it is clear their search is not dependent on a specific height or weight. Nebraska's 2027 class is coming in hot, and adding a 6-foot-8 edge rusher would only add to that thought. However, there are plenty more prospects and time to sort itself out. And as it currently stands, the Huskers are, at the very least, in contention for the Utah natives' talents next fall.

