Signing Day: 4-Star Quarterback TJ Lateef Signs with Nebraska Football
Nebraska football has picked up its 18th signee of the 2025 class.
Four-star quarterback TJ Lateef has signed with Nebraska. He hails from Orange, California, and where he played at Orange Lutheran.
The 6-1, 195-pound signee committed to the Huskers in May 12 over Georgia, Arizona, Indiana, and many more.
247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins says Lateef is one of the nation's top quarterbacks.
“He has a really nice all around game to him and brings a lot to an offense," Biggins said. "He’s a pocket passer with dual-threat ability. He can sit back and make every throw you want from the pocket and has excellent mobility as well. He can make defenders miss and does a nice job extending plays and making something happen outside the pocket. You can run zone read with him and his ability to be an athlete from the pocket adds a lot of dimensions to an offense.”
