Signing Day: 4-Star Wide Receiver Cortez Mills Flips from Oklahoma to Nebraska
Cortez Mills flips his commitment from the Oklahoma Sooners to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He joins a stacked Nebraska WR class that already includes fellow four-star Isaiah Mozee.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers did an excellent job in the 2025 recruiting cycle including landing their newest commit. That commit is Cortez Mills.
Mills flipped from Oklahoma to Nebraska after the Cornhuskers' most successful season in years. The Cornhuskers had been after Mills since before he committed to the Sooners, including this past spring when it felt like Mills was a Nebraska lean.
Mills joins an already loaded WR group, including four-star Isaiah Mozee who has been one of the highlight players of this cycle for the Cornhuskers. Mills is the second major commit in the past two months following Dawson Merritt, who also flipped from an SEC school. Merritt flipped from Alabama earlier in the cycle.
Mills is a four-star receiver from Homestead High School in Florida. He will help move the Cornhuskers' class ranking up following his flip.
