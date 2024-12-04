Signing Day: 3-Star Wide Receiver Tanner Terch Signs with Nebraska Football
Nebraska football has picked up its 15th signee of the 2025 class.
Three-star wide receiver Tanner Terch has signed with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He attends Heritage High School in Littleton, Colorado.
The 6-2, 175-pound signee has been committed to the Huskers since April. He picked Nebraska over Army.
National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins from 247Sports says Terch has the multi-sport athleticism to be successful at the next level.
"He has personal best times of 10.93-100m and 23.03-200m and his speed shows up on the football field," Biggins said. "He’s a true outside receiver with a strong frame and can run. He’s able to make plays down the field, catches the ball through contact and consistently wins 50-50 balls because of his frame, hands and body control."
