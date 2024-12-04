Signing Day: 4-Star Athlete Jeremiah Jones Holding Off on Signing with Nebraska Football
Nebraska football will need to wait on one of its commits to potentially still sign.
Four-star athlete Jeremiah Jones is not expected to sign with the Huskers Wednesday morning. The 6-5, 217-pound signee hails from Murray, Kentucky, and attends Murray High School. It is uncertain exactly what position he will play, but the likely position will be safety.
Jones committed to the Huskers in July over Missouri, Louisville, and others. Recently, Missouri has been making a bigger push for the prospect. That push, plus the potential of offensive assistants changing under new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, is expected to keep Jones from putting pen to paper on early signing day as originally planned.
