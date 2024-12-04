All Huskers

Signing Day: 4-Star Athlete Jeremiah Jones Holding Off on Signing with Nebraska Football

Jeremiah Jones is not expected to sign with Nebraska yet and could be flipping to Missouri.

Caleb Sisk

Nebraska football commit Jeremiah Jones wearing a Nebraska uniform in his commitment post.
Nebraska football commit Jeremiah Jones wearing a Nebraska uniform in his commitment post. / @thejjones7 on X
Nebraska football will need to wait on one of its commits to potentially still sign.

Four-star athlete Jeremiah Jones is not expected to sign with the Huskers Wednesday morning. The 6-5, 217-pound signee hails from Murray, Kentucky, and attends Murray High School. It is uncertain exactly what position he will play, but the likely position will be safety.

Jones committed to the Huskers in July over Missouri, Louisville, and others. Recently, Missouri has been making a bigger push for the prospect. That push, plus the potential of offensive assistants changing under new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, is expected to keep Jones from putting pen to paper on early signing day as originally planned.

HuskerMax recruiting carousel
Click on the image for info on the entire Nebraska football recruiting class of 2025. / HuskerMax

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

