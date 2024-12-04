Signing Day: 4-Star Wide Receiver Michael Terry III Picks Texas Over Nebraska, Oregon
No signing day magic for Nebraska football.
Four-star wide receiver Michael Terry III has decided to stay home with Texas. The 6-3, 217-pound wideout out of Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, Texas, picked the Longhorns over Nebraska and Oregon.
247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks calls Terry a "multi-faceted offensive weapon".
"Possesses the physical traits and ball skills to become a matchup nightmare of a full-time pass-catching threat," Brooks said. "Highly productive runner with big-play juice and good contact balance, especially considering naturally high center of gravity and more upright gait."
