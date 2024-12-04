All Huskers

Signing Day: 4-Star Wide Receiver Michael Terry III Picks Texas Over Nebraska, Oregon

In a signing day decision, five-star wide receiver Michael Terry III has decided to stay home with the Texas Longhorns.

Kaleb Henry

Michael Terry III on his Nebraska visit
Michael Terry III on his Nebraska visit / @kxngmike23 on Instagram
No signing day magic for Nebraska football.

Four-star wide receiver Michael Terry III has decided to stay home with Texas. The 6-3, 217-pound wideout out of Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, Texas, picked the Longhorns over Nebraska and Oregon.

247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks calls Terry a "multi-faceted offensive weapon".

"Possesses the physical traits and ball skills to become a matchup nightmare of a full-time pass-catching threat," Brooks said. "Highly productive runner with big-play juice and good contact balance, especially considering naturally high center of gravity and more upright gait."

HuskerMax recruiting carousel
Click on the image for info on the entire Nebraska football recruiting class of 2025. / HuskerMax

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

