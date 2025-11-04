Where Nebraska Football’s 2027 Class Ranks After the Tay Ellis Commitment
Nebraska’s 2027 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the most formidable in the nation. With a Top 3 composite ranking and momentum building around elite prospects like four-star wide receiver Antayvious Ellis, the Huskers are signaling a return to national relevance.
Nebraska Football is making major waves in the 2027 recruiting cycle, currently holding the No. 3 spot in the 247Sports Composite rankings. With five hard commits already locked in, Matt Rhule’s staff is building a class that blends regional dominance, positional versatility, and national reach, setting the tone for a program on the rise.
The Cornhuskers currently sit behind Oklahoma and Texas A&M in the 2027 football recruiting race.
The Huskers' 2027 Commits
Wide Receivers
Nebraska’s 2027 receiver haul is already showing promise with the additions of Jabari Watkins and Ellis. Watkins, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound wideout from Thomasville, Georgia, brings length and explosiveness to the perimeter, earning a 90 rating and a No. 207 national ranking.
Ellis, a smooth route technician from Crowley, Texas, stands at 6-foot, 175 pounds, and committed on November 3, 2025. Ranked No. 38 among wide receivers, he adds depth and polish to a position group that’s gaining national attention. Together, they offer a blend of size, speed, and precision that could reshape Nebraska’s passing attack.
Quarterback
Trae Taylor, a 6-foot-3, 186-pound quarterback from Mundelein, Illinois, stands out as a cornerstone of Nebraska’s 2027 recruiting class. With a 93 rating, Taylor ranks No. 35 nationally and No. 4 among quarterbacks, showcasing elite upside and refined mechanics. His commitment on May 1, 2025, gave the Huskers a high-ceiling leader to build around, one capable of anchoring the offense and elevating the program’s long-term trajectory.
Athletes / Lineman
Nebraska’s 2027 class features two standout commitments from Omaha who bring both size and versatility to the roster. Matt Erickson, a towering 6-foot-8, 280-pound offensive tackle with an 88 rating, committed on September 13, 2025, and immediately bolstered the Huskers’ offensive line pipeline.
Joining him is Tory Pittman III, one of the highest-rated athletes in the cycle. At 6-foot, 185 with a 91 rating and a No. 60 national ranking, Pittman committed on August 15, 2025, and projects as a dynamic safety or hybrid defender capable of impacting multiple phases of the game. Together, they represent Nebraska’s ability to secure elite local talent while building foundational depth.
The Huskers' 2027 recruiting class reflects a powerful blend of regional loyalty and national ambition. Three of the five current commits hail from within the Cornhusker footprint (two from Omaha and one from Illinois), underscoring the staff’s strong Midwest traction. Meanwhile, the additions of Watkins from Georgia and Ellis from Texas showcase Nebraska’s ability to win recruiting battles in talent-rich states far beyond its borders.
Positionally, the class already includes a high-upside quarterback, two wide receivers, a versatile athlete, and a foundational offensive tackle, forming a balanced nucleus for future success. With momentum building and more scholarships in play, Nebraska is well-positioned to add even more blue-chip talent in the months ahead.
Nebraska’s 2027 class isn’t just highly ranked. It’s strategically built. With elite talent, regional loyalty, and national ambition, Matt Rhule’s staff is laying the foundation for sustained success in Lincoln.
