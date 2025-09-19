Nebraska Stays Unbeaten After Last-Second Equalizer
Nebraska soccer seems to thrive on chaos, and fans are loving every second of it.
For the second straight match, the Huskers looked destined for defeat before pulling off another heart-stopping finish. And that kept their undefeated streak alive. This time, the drama unfolded on a national stage against their toughest opponent yet, the No. 8-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions.
Nebraska Battles Top-Ranked Penn State
The matchup was billed as a true test for Nebraska. They were facing the Big Ten’s top team under the spotlight of national television. Penn State entered the contest with a 5-2-1 record, its only losses coming against powerhouse programs No. 6 Duke and No. 1 Virginia.
To shake things up, Nebraska coach John Walker adjusted the lineup. He moved junior leading scorer Kayma Carpenter to left back and started freshman Mila Brach at right wing. The Huskers opened strong, creating chances on back-to-back corners in the eighth and tenth minutes.
However, it was Penn State who struck first. After senior goalie Cece Villa made a sharp save in the 17th minute, Nittany Lions forward Kaitlyn MacBean capitalized in the 30th with the game’s opening goal.
Nebraska nearly equalized in the 42nd minute when Regan Raabe sent in a dangerous cross, but Penn State’s defense shut it down. At halftime, the Nittany Lions held a 6-2 shot advantage, leaving the Huskers with work to do. Coach Walker told Big Ten Network his team needed to be more precise in their press and to calm down in the final third. "They’re a good team, but we think we’re in the game also."
The Comeback No One Saw Coming
Nebraska’s urgency grew in the second half, but missed chances continued to pile up. Two corners in the 57th and 58th minutes fell short, and freshman Ellie Felt’s shot was blocked in the 64th. A golden opportunity nearly arrived in the 67th minute when a corner rattled the crossbar, but the equalizer still wouldn’t come.
As the match ticked toward the final whistle, the Huskers refused to back down. With 90 seconds left, Nebraska earned a critical corner, followed immediately by another. Then came the magic moment.
With only 33 seconds remaining, senior defender Lauryn Anglim stepped up and delivered her first goal of the season, a perfectly placed strike into the top left corner. Pandemonium followed as the Huskers swarmed the field in celebration.
The 1-1 draw pushed Nebraska’s record to 5-0-4, extending their undefeated run and showing they can battle with the best. For a team that refuses to quit, this was another chapter in what is quickly becoming a season defined by grit, drama, and belief. Next up, the Huskers will look to keep the momentum rolling when they travel to Ohio State for another Big Ten showdown.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.