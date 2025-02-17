Nebraska Softball’s Jordy Bahl, Ava Kuszak Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors
The Big Ten Conference announced the players and pitchers of the week on Monday afternoon with two Nebraska Cornhuskers earning weekly honors.
Juniors Jordy Bahl and Ava Kuszak each took home their first weekly award of the season with Bahl being named Co-Pitcher of the Week and Kuszak as the Co-Player of the Week.
Bahl went 2-0 in her two starts in the circle, tossing 10.0 scoreless innings. She allowed just two hits while striking out 13 batters.
One of her standout performances was a five-inning no-hitter, during which she struck out five and didn’t allow a ball to leave the infield. This marked Bahl’s first no-hitter as a Husker and the fourth of her career.
At the plate, Bahl was 10-for-16 (.625) with nine extra-base hits, four doubles, four home runs, one triple, nine runs scored, and nine RBIs.
Kuszak had a standout performance at the Troy Cox Classic, going 9-for-14 with six home runs in five games as Nebraska went 5-0.
In addition to her impressive .643 batting average, Kuszak posted a .684 on-base percentage and a 1.929 slugging percentage. She homered in four of Nebraska's five games, including tying the Nebraska and Big Ten record with three home runs in a 4-for-4 performance against Montana on Sunday. That game also saw her set career highs with four hits, three home runs, four runs, and six RBIs.
Kuszak started the tournament strong, going 2-for-5 with two home runs, two walks, three runs, and four RBIs in a pair of games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and host New Mexico State. On Saturday, she went 3-for-5 with a home run, two walks, three runs, and three RBIs in wins over Montana and Northern Colorado.
The last time that NU had a Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week in the same week was in 2016 when MJ Knighten won Player of the Week and Cassie McClure won Pitcher of the Week.
Bahl, Kuszak, and the rest of the Huskers will resume their season on Thursday when they face No. 24 Baylor at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.
The game is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed live on FloSoftball.
Fans can also tune in for free on the Huskers Radio Network.
