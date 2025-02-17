Nebraska Softball’s Jordy Bahl, Ava Kuszak Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors

Big weekend for Big Ten Softball! The weekly awards go to... 🥎



Co-Player of the Week: Hannah Lindsay, Iowa

Co-Player of the Week: Ava Kuszak, Nebraska

Co-Pitcher of the Week: Jordy Bahl, Nebraska

Co-Pitcher of the Week: Ella Harrison, Rutgers

Freshman of the Week: Stefini… pic.twitter.com/W3qNIcQtTZ