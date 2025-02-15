How to Watch Nebraska Softball in New Mexico: Day 2 Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The No. 18 Nebraska Cornhuskers made a statement on Friday in New Mexico run-ruling both Texas A&M - Corpus Christi and host New Mexico State by scores 20-1 and 10-0.
In their two games on Friday, the Huskers outscored their opponents 30-1, while the offense produced 23 hits, 10 home runs, and 15 extra-base hits.
In the circle, Emmerson Cope (1-0) earned the win for the Big Red against the Islanders, throwing two scoreless innings in relief, allowing just one hit. Hannah Camenzind started, giving up one run over two innings, while Caitlin Olensky sealed the game with a perfect fifth inning.
Against the Aggies, Jordy Bahl got the win after pitching five scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and striking out eight batters without a walk. Kylee Magee came in to close out the victory and pitched one shutout inning.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 18 Nebraska (3-2) vs Montana (2-5) and Northern Colorado (1-4)
- When: Saturday, Feb. 15
- Where: Troy Cox Classic, Las Cruces, N.M.
- Times: 10 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. CST
- Watch: Not available
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network
Montana Scout
En route to the Troy Cox Classic, Montana made a pit stop in El Paso, Texas, at the Dr. Diana Natalicio Memorial Tournament.
Montana opened its seven-game road trip with a split result in two run-rule games on Friday.
The Grizzlies powered past Manhattan in their first game, scoring 10 runs in the third inning on their way to a 13-3 victory in five innings. However, UTEP shut down Montana’s offense in the second game, allowing just one hit as the Miners secured a 10-1 win, also in five innings.
Head Coach: Stef Ewing
Stef Ewing enters her first season as Montana’s head softball coach in 2025, taking over the program after being hired in June 2024. She previously led Cal State San Marcos at the NCAA Division II level.
Ewing becomes the third head coach in Montana softball history. During her tenure at Cal State San Marcos, she guided the team to NCAA tournament appearances in 2022, 2023, and 2024, with a trip to the Division II World Series in 2023.
Under her leadership, the Cougars won 115 games over her final three seasons, transforming from a last-place team in 2018 to CCAA regular-season champions by 2022, when they recorded 45 wins.
Ewing compiled a 136-100 record at CSUSM and was named CCAA Coach of the Year in 2022. In 2023, she and her staff earned NFCA West Region Coaching Staff of the Year honors.
Before coaching at Cal State San Marcos, Ewing was an assistant at New Mexico State for three seasons and prior to that, she was at Butler for one.
2024 Record: 17-33, 1-14 Big Sky
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads the series 2-0.
Key Returners: Presley Jantzi, OF, Sr. | Grace Haegele, P, Jr. | Hannah Jablonski, INF, Sr. | Madison Tarrant, C, So. | Gace Hardy, P/INF, Sr.
Key Additions: Siona Halwani, P, Jr. | Anna Cockhill, INF, Fr.
Key Departures: Riley Peschek, INF
Northern Colorado Scout
Northern Colorado finished a high-scoring day at the Troy Cox Classic by splitting its doubleheader. The Bears won 13-10 against New Mexico State but lost 12-9 to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at the NM State Softball Complex.
Head Coach: Dedeann Pendleton-Helm
Dedeann Pendleton-Helm, a familiar figure in the Northern Colorado community, was appointed head coach of the UNC softball program in June 2022. She arrived in Greeley after spending 17 seasons as an assistant coach at Colorado State in Fort Collins.
In her inaugural season at UNC, Pendleton-Helm guided the Bears to their first-ever Big Sky Conference championship and NCAA tournament appearance.
Between two stints at CSU, Pendleton-Helm had a six-year stint at Ole Miss, where she worked with outfielders, pitchers, hitters, and recruiting, helping lead the Rebels to their first winning season and earning numerous All-Southeastern Conference honors.
During her first tenure at Colorado State, she contributed to the Rams’ best season in 1997, guiding them to a Western Athletic Conference championship, a top national ranking, and an NCAA regional tournament berth. She coached three All-Americans, including Jennifer Buford, Sarah Fredstrom, and Nikki Johnson.
Pendleton-Helm also worked for Triple Crown Sports, where she helped build the organization’s fastpitch softball division, which now hosts the largest fastpitch tournament worldwide each June in Colorado.
As a player at Creighton from 1991-95, she excelled as a pitcher and utility player, setting multiple program records and earning All-Missouri Valley Conference and all-region honors.
2024 Record: 27-26, 9-5 Big Sky
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads the series 13-1.
Key Returners: Ella Gonzales, UT, Jr. | Amailee Morales, INF, Jr. | Sabrina Javorsky, C, Sr. | Isabelle DiNapoli, P, Sr.
Key Additions: Krista Francia, INF, Jr.
Key Departures: Erin Caviness, P | Nya Chacon, OF
