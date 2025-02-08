How to Watch Nebraska Softball vs No. 13 Texas Tech: Preview, Breakdown, TV
The No. 19 Nebraska Cornhuskers have pushed their record to 3-0 thanks to a pair of run-rule victories over Southern Miss and Bethune-Cookman on Friday at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla.
Nebraska outscored its two opponents 21-3 across two five-inning contests.
The Huskers racked up 21 hits and drove in 16 runs overall. In a 12-2 win over Southern Miss, the Huskers collected 12 hits and 11 RBIs before defeating Bethune-Cookman 9-1 with nine hits and five RBIs.
Ava Kuszak paced the offense with two home runs on the night including a grand slam against the Golden Eagles to walk the Huskers off with a 12-2 victory. She collected three hits and five RBIs across the two games.
Nebraska has used a different lineup for each game so far and the Huskers might see another one ahead of their nationally televised game against No. 13 Texas Tech.
However, the pitching matchup between NU's Jordy Bahl and TTU's NiJaree Canady should be spectacular.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 19 Nebraska (3-0) vs No. 13 Texas Tech (2-1)
- When: Saturday, Feb. 8
- Where: NFCA Leadoff Classic, Clearwater, Fla.
- Time: 3 p.m. CST
- Watch: MLB Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network
No. 13 Texas Tech Scout
Lubbock set women's college athletics on fire this summer when they brought in Stanford transfer pitcher NiJaree Canady with a $1 million NIL deal.
The move was unprecedented in an atmosphere that see deals of that amount going to men's athletics such as football and basketball, but Texas Tech wasn't messing around. They want to win and win now.
Texas Tech also went through a coaching change with Craig Snider leaving for Tennessee and hiring Gerry Glasco away from Louisiana to take over a program that has never made it to the Women's College World Series.
While season expectations are high, the Red Raiders' weekend focus remains more measured. The team boasts a top-15 roster but is also integrating 20 new players, including nine freshmen and three returners.
Head Coach: Gerry Glasco
Glasco is in his first season at Texas Tech after turning Louisiana into a perennial top-25 program, leading the Ragin’ Cajuns to a .773 winning percentage (300-88) over seven seasons. His teams won five Sun Belt regular-season titles and made six NCAA Regionals, reaching a Super Regional in 2023.
Before Louisiana, Glasco spent nine seasons coaching in the SEC, playing a key role in Georgia’s two Women's College World Series final four runs, Texas A&M’s 2017 Oklahoma City appearance, and a brief stint as Auburn’s associate head coach. Known for his offensive expertise and recruiting, he is regarded as one of the top coaches in the country.
2024 Record: 29-21, 8-16 Big 12
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 12-4, with the most recent matchups coming in 2019.
Key Returners: Demi Elder OF, Sr. | Raegan Jennings, INF, So. | Logan Halleman, OF, So.
Key Additions: NiJaree Canaday, P/UT, Jr. | Mihyia Davis, OF, Jr. | Lauren Allred, INF, Jr. | Victoria Valdez, C, Jr. | Alexa Langeliers, INF, Jr. | Chloe Riassetto, P, Jr. | Alana Johnson, UT, Jr. | Katie Lott, OF, Jr. | Makayla Garcia, INF, So. | Samantha Lincoln, P, Fr. | Hailey Toney, INF, Fr.
Key Departures: Kailey Wycoff, C/OF | Olivia Rains, P | Aubrey Barnhart, C | Riley Love INF
Texas Tech experienced an up-and-down second day at the NFCA Leadoff Classic. The Red Raiders fell 3-1 in an eight-inning battle against No. 25 Mississippi State before capping the night with a dramatic comeback win over Penn State.
Against Mississippi State, Texas Tech was locked in a pitchers’ duel, with neither team breaking through until the final inning. Mississippi State broke the tie in the top of the eighth, scoring three runs on four hits to secure the win.
In the second game, Texas Tech built a 5-1 lead by the third inning, but Penn State's offense came alive soon after. The Nittany Lions responded with eight straight runs, pulling ahead 9-5 by the bottom of the sixth. Texas Tech answered with five runs in the seventh inning to win 10-9.
MORE: Three Takes on Scott Frost’s Coaching Staff at UCF
MORE: Signee Analysis: Wide Receiver Jackson Carpenter
MORE: Ava Kuszak’s Two Homers Lead Nebraska Softball to Pair of Victories
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball's Alexis Markowski a Finalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award
MORE: Nebraska Pitcher Mason McConnaughey Earns More National Attention
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.