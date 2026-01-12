Nebraska Softball Lands 3 on Softball America Preseason Top 100 Player Rankings

Softball America released its Preseason Top 100 Players Rankings on Monday morning and the Nebraska Cornhuskers landed three on the list.

Jordy Frahm is the highest-ranked Big Ten student-athlete on the list and comes in at No. 2, trailing only Texas Tech's star pitcher NiJaree Canady.

Starting shortstop and one of the team's three captains, Ava Kuszak, comes in at No. 43 and the third player to crack the Top 100 is left-handed pitcher and outfielder Hannah Camenzind at No. 90.

Jordy Frahm, Senior, RHP/UTL

Jordy Frahm, formerly known as Jordy Bahl before getting married this offseason, is eager to get the Huskers back to the Women's College World Series.

The 2025 NFCA Player of the Year is coming off one of the best individual seasons in Nebraska program history, setting single-season records for home runs with 23, total bases with 167, runs scored with 72, extra base hits with 41, batting average at .462, and slugging percentage at .988.

The Papillion native also became the first Husker to be named a top-3 finalist for USA Softball's Player of the Year, and was named the Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year, becoming the first player in conference history to earn both awards in the same season.

Ava Kuszak, Senior, SS

Colorado native Ava Kuszak made a huge impact in her first season with the Huskers. She earned First Team All-Big Ten Honors and was named to the NFCA All-Mountain Region First Team.

This time last year, the Wisconsin transfer didn't even crack the Preseason Top 100. However, she turned in her best season to date and steadily climbed the rankings every month. Kuszak soared to the second-ranked shortstop in the country and ended the season ranked No. 58 in the Postseason Top 100.

Kuszak led the team in walks with 30, had the second-highest batting average on the team with .412, had the second-most hits with 70, the second-most runs scored with 59, the second-most RBIs with 64, and the second-most home runs with 21. She also had an on-base percentage of .507.

Hannah Camenzind, Senior, LHP/OF

The left-handed pitcher and outfielder had a breakout season with the Huskers. After starting her career with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Hannah and her twin sister Lauren transferred home to Nebraska.

Hannah earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors and was named to the NFCA All-Mountain Region Second Team.

On defense, Hannah was one of the most versatile players in the Nebraska lineup. She started 11 games in the circle, 18 in right field, 15 in center field and nine in left field.

At the plate, Hannah had the best season of her career. She batted .369 with 39 runs scored, 14 doubles, 10 home runs, and 44 RBIs. She walked 21 times and had an on-base percentage of .429.

In the circle, Hannah was 5-2 and appeared in 24 games with a 3.11 ERA across 63 innings, striking out a career-high 47 batters.

