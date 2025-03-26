Nebraska Softball Receives Mixed Reviews After Sweep of Minnesota
The Nebraska Cornhuskers played flawless defensively in a three-game sweep of Minnesota over the weekend.
The Huskers also improved to 23-8 on the year after outscoring the Gophers 24-5.
Despite getting the three wins, NU received mixed reviews from the four major polls only seeing its name in two of them for a second consecutive week.
Nebraska was dropped from Softball America and D1Softball's top 25 after going 1-2 against Ohio State March 14-16 but remained in the NFCA and USA Softball polls.
Here's how things look this week for the Huskers:
Poll
Current
Previous
NFCA
20
21
USA Softball
20
21
Softball America
RV
RV
D1Softball
RV
RV
As for the rest of the Big Ten, Oregon has taken over as the top-ranked program coming in at No. 6 in both the NFCA and USA Softball polls. UCLA fell to No. 7 after splitting a two-game series with Iowa.
Ohio State is ranked in all four polls but is behind Nebraska in both the NFCA and USA Softball one.
Nebraska will play the Omaha Mavericks in a midweek matchup on Wednesday at 5 p.m. CDT and then welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to Bowlin Stadium for a three-game series beginning Saturday.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Softball's Jordy Bahl Collects Another Big Ten Weekly Honor
- NCAA Update: Coaching Carousel, Dropping Divisions, Tournament Viewership, Reconsidering Roster Limits
- Nebraska Football Spring Spotlight: Emmett Johnson
- Kansas State Jumps Out Early, Tops Nebraska Baseball
- Carriker Chronicles: Top Nebraska Football Spring Storylines
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.