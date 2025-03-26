All Huskers

Nebraska Softball Receives Mixed Reviews After Sweep of Minnesota

Nebraska softball swept Minnesota but received mixed reviews as it fights to stay in the Top 25.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Hannah Camenzind (9) chats with assistant coach Olivia Ferrell after a single.
Hannah Camenzind (9) chats with assistant coach Olivia Ferrell after a single.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers played flawless defensively in a three-game sweep of Minnesota over the weekend.

The Huskers also improved to 23-8 on the year after outscoring the Gophers 24-5.

Despite getting the three wins, NU received mixed reviews from the four major polls only seeing its name in two of them for a second consecutive week.

Nebraska was dropped from Softball America and D1Softball's top 25 after going 1-2 against Ohio State March 14-16 but remained in the NFCA and USA Softball polls.

Here's how things look this week for the Huskers:

Poll

Current

Previous

NFCA

20

21

USA Softball

20

21

Softball America

RV

RV

D1Softball

RV

RV

As for the rest of the Big Ten, Oregon has taken over as the top-ranked program coming in at No. 6 in both the NFCA and USA Softball polls. UCLA fell to No. 7 after splitting a two-game series with Iowa.

Ohio State is ranked in all four polls but is behind Nebraska in both the NFCA and USA Softball one.

Nebraska will play the Omaha Mavericks in a midweek matchup on Wednesday at 5 p.m. CDT and then welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to Bowlin Stadium for a three-game series beginning Saturday.

