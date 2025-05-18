Nebraska Softball Run-Rules Southeastern Louisiana to Win the Baton Rouge Regional
For the first time since 2014, Nebraska softball is playing in the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament.
NU run-ruled Southeastern Louisiana in the Baton Rouge Regional Final Sunday afternoon, 8-0 in six innings. The Huskers advance to the Super Regionals for the third time in program history after winning their ninth regional title.
Nebraska moved to 42-13 on the season and Southeastern Louisiana ended its year with a record of 50-16.
A pair of home runs from Jordy Bahl and Ava Kuszak in the first inning gave the Big Red a 2-0 lead. Bahl's blast was her fourth of the regional and a school-record 23rd for the season.
The Lions were unable to threaten over the course of the contest, notching just a single hit and never getting a runner to second base. Bahl (25-6) grabbed the win in the circle after throwing 6.0 scoreless innings and striking out 10.
Nebraska will next face No. 7 national seed Tennessee in the Knoxville Super Regional. The schedule for next weekend has yet to be announced.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
Nebraska advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals for the third time in school history and first time since 2014.
- The Huskers’ 2025 regional title is the ninth in program history.
- NU now has 100 doubles on the season, along with its 106 home runs. The 2025 Huskers are the 11th team in history with 100+ doubles and 100+ homers in the same season.
- With her solo homer in the first inning, Jordyn Bahl put her season home run total at 23, which is a new program record. The previous record of 22 was set by Ali Viola in 1998.
- Bahl also stands at 69 runs this season, which is a school record. Bahl’s mark beat the previous record of 66 set by Kiki Stokes in 2015.
- Bahl hit four home runs in three games during the regional round. The last time a Husker hit 4+ homers in a regional was Hailey Decker in 2014.
- Bahl notched 10 strikeouts on the day for her 10th double-digit strikeout game of the season.
- In the Baton Rouge Regional, Bahl went 5-for-5 with four home runs, seven walks, eight runs and seven RBIs at the plate, while going 2-0 in the circle, allowing just one run and two hits in 12.0 innings with 16 strikeouts.
- Nebraska has had 17 innings this season with multiple home runs after hitting two homers in the first inning.
- NU had six run-rule victories in its NCAA tournament history entering this weekend. The Big Red run-ruled its opponent in all three games this weekend.
- Nebraska has 26 run-rule wins on the season, which is the most in school history.
- Ava Kuszak extended her hit streak to 14 games with her first-inning home run.
