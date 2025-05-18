All Huskers

Nebraska Softball Run-Rules Southeastern Louisiana to Win the Baton Rouge Regional

The Huskers advance to the Knoxville Super Regional to take on Tennessee next weekend.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska players celebrate after winning the Baton Rouge Regional.
Nebraska players celebrate after winning the Baton Rouge Regional.

For the first time since 2014, Nebraska softball is playing in the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament.

NU run-ruled Southeastern Louisiana in the Baton Rouge Regional Final Sunday afternoon, 8-0 in six innings. The Huskers advance to the Super Regionals for the third time in program history after winning their ninth regional title.

Nebraska moved to 42-13 on the season and Southeastern Louisiana ended its year with a record of 50-16. 

A pair of home runs from Jordy Bahl and Ava Kuszak in the first inning gave the Big Red a 2-0 lead. Bahl's blast was her fourth of the regional and a school-record 23rd for the season.

The Lions were unable to threaten over the course of the contest, notching just a single hit and never getting a runner to second base. Bahl (25-6) grabbed the win in the circle after throwing 6.0 scoreless innings and striking out 10.

Nebraska will next face No. 7 national seed Tennessee in the Knoxville Super Regional. The schedule for next weekend has yet to be announced.

Postgame Notes | Box Score


  • Nebraska advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals for the third time in school history and first time since 2014.
  • The Huskers’ 2025 regional title is the ninth in program history.
  • NU now has 100 doubles on the season, along with its 106 home runs. The 2025 Huskers are the 11th team in history with 100+ doubles and 100+ homers in the same season.
  • With her solo homer in the first inning, Jordyn Bahl put her season home run total at 23, which is a new program record. The previous record of 22 was set by Ali Viola in 1998.
  • Bahl also stands at 69 runs this season, which is a school record. Bahl’s mark beat the previous record of 66 set by Kiki Stokes in 2015.
  • Bahl hit four home runs in three games during the regional round. The last time a Husker hit 4+ homers in a regional was Hailey Decker in 2014.
  • Bahl notched 10 strikeouts on the day for her 10th double-digit strikeout game of the season.
  • In the Baton Rouge Regional, Bahl went 5-for-5 with four home runs, seven walks, eight runs and seven RBIs at the plate, while going 2-0 in the circle, allowing just one run and two hits in 12.0 innings with 16 strikeouts.
  • Nebraska has had 17 innings this season with multiple home runs after hitting two homers in the first inning.
  • NU had six run-rule victories in its NCAA tournament history entering this weekend. The Big Red run-ruled its opponent in all three games this weekend.
  • Nebraska has 26 run-rule wins on the season, which is the most in school history.
  • Ava Kuszak extended her hit streak to 14 games with her first-inning home run.

