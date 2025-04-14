Nebraska Softball Sweeps Northwestern, Jordy Bahl Throws Complete-Game Gem
For the first time since 2017, the No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers have swept the Northwestern Wildcats and they did it on the road in Evanston, Ill.
After clinching the series with two run-rule victories on Saturday and Sunday, the Huskers turned to Jordy Bahl who out-dueled Lauren Boyd and Signe Dohse in a 3-0 complete-game gem.
Bahl struck out a season-high 14 while only allowing two hits and one walk.
The Huskers dominated the Wildcats in every facet of the series. Nebraska outscored Northwestern 24-2 and snapped the Wildcats’ streak of winning 20 consecutive Big Ten series.
Nebraska got seven hits from seven players and only struck out three times.
Pinch runner Kennadi Williams got the Huskers on the board and broke up a scoreless tie with some heads-up base running in the top of the fifth inning. With runners on first and second base, Samantha Bland hit a sharp grounder to shortstop who flipped to second base. The throw wasn't in time to get Bahl and Williams never stopped running, scoring from second.
The two insurance runs came in the top of the seventh when Emmerson Cope led the frame off with a pinch-hit double. Nessa McMillan pinch ran for cope and scored on a pinch-hit single from Abbie Squier.
Bahl doubled to right field to score Squier and extend the Huskers lead to 3-0.
Northwestern couldn't get anything going against the Nebraska right-hander, who struck out the side to end the game and the series. Bahl improved to 18-4 with the victory and lowered her ERA to 1.20.
Bahl was simply outstanding against Northwestern, going 2-0 and allowing only four hits and one run while striking out 25 across 12.0 innings.
Up next for the Huskers is a two-game set at Bowlin Stadium against Indiana starting Friday.
- The series sweep marked the first time that the Huskers have swept Northwestern since 2017. In the series, Nebraska out-scored Northwestern 24-2.
- The last time the Wildcats were swept in a conference series was 2021 against Michigan.
- Samantha Bland’s single in the fifth inning put her at a 10-game hitting streak, which started on March 29 against Purdue.
- Jordy Bahl grabbed her sixth double-digit strikeout game of the season, as she had 14 on the day, her highest total this season. Bahl had 25 strikeouts in the series in only 12.0 innings.
