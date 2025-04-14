Nebraska Volleyball Spring Match Tickets Sell Out In Less Than 30 Minutes
Anticipation is high for another season of Nebraska volleyball as fans await their first glimpse of what the first iteration of the program looks like under new coach Dani Busboom Kelly.
The Huskers' spring match sold out on Saturday morning in record time for the Nebraska and South Dakota State matchup that will take place at Ord High School on Saturday, May 3. According to Ord Public Schools and confirmed by Nebraska volleyball in a social media post Monday morning, Husker fans purchased all the available tickets in under thirty minutes Saturday.
Tickets for the match went for $15 per person, and were available only for in-person, cash only purchases. Tickets were only allowed at four tickets per person. As reported by NTV, fans camped overnight in Ord to secure their spot in Busboom Kelly's first game leading Nebraska.
Prior to the start of the 2024 season, Nebraska volleyball hosted their spring match in Kearney at the University of Nebraska Kearney campus. Due to the demand following the Huskers' runner-up finish in 2023, the event was moved from Kearney High School to UNK. 5,000 tickets to the 2024 spring match were sold in 46 minutes.
The trip to Ord continues a Nebraska volleyball tradition of touring the state for spring volleyball matches. Since 2007, the Huskers have played in exhibitions in North Platte, Scottsbluff, Grnad Island, Norfolk, Wayne, Ogallala, Kearney, and McCook.
Nebraska volleyball defeated Denver in last year's spring match 3-0, and aims to take both of its spring matches as the Huskers face South Dakota State on May 3 but will face off against Kansas at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, April 26 as part of The Husker Games. The exhibition with Kansas will be the first contest played in the newly named "John Cook Arena" at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Since finishing the 2024 season in the Final Four after a five-set loss to Penn State, the Huskers have had a significant makeover in their coaching staff as coach John Cook retired and made room for former Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly. The Cortland native will lead the Big Red for the first time as the fourth head coach in Nebraska volleyball's history following eight seasons with Louisville.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Kansas State Transfer Forward Eliza Maupin Commits to Nebraska Women's Basketball
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at Creighton: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
- HuskerMax Today: Spring Football, Transfer Portal, Husker Baseball
- Evan Bland Talks Nebraska Spring Football with the Common Fans
- Nebraska Baseball Rallies to Avoid Sweep at Iowa, Win Sunday Finale
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.