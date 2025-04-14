All Huskers

Kansas State Transfer Forward Eliza Maupin Commits to Nebraska Women's Basketball

The Huskers pick up a 6-3 forward with a year of eligibility remaining.

Kaleb Henry

Jan 22, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Eliza Maupin (21) shoot a free throw against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion.
Jan 22, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Eliza Maupin (21) shoot a free throw against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Nebraska women's basketball has picked up a new player for the 2025-26 campaign.

Kansas State transfer forward Eliza Maupin has committed to the Huskers. The 6-3 junior made the announcement on social media Monday, saying "Chasing Dreams!"

Maupin has one year of eligibility remaining.

A native of Webster Groves, Missouri, Maupin played in 98 games over three seasons with the Wildcats. This past season, she averaged 3.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. For her career, she is shooting 62.3% from the field.

Baylor Bears guard Aijha Blackwell (33) has her shot blocked by Kansas State Wildcats forward Eliza Maupin (21).
Jan 22, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Aijha Blackwell (33) has her shot blocked by Kansas State Wildcats forward Eliza Maupin (21) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Maupin joins high school signee Alanna Neale as the only new Huskers for coach Amy Williams next season. Just a few days ago, signee Olivia Hamlin announced she had received a release from Nebraska and committed to BYU.

Despite the departures of multiple seniors, including first-team All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski, Nebraska brings back a plethora of talent for next season. That includes guard Britt Prince, who was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team this past year. The Huskers also return Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts, who missed much of last season with an injury, as well as starters Logan Nissley, Jessica Petrie, and Callin Hake, among others.

Nebraska is coming off of back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in a decade. The Huskers are 86-47 over the past four years, with a trio of NCAA Tournament appearances.

