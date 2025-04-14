Kansas State Transfer Forward Eliza Maupin Commits to Nebraska Women's Basketball
Nebraska women's basketball has picked up a new player for the 2025-26 campaign.
Kansas State transfer forward Eliza Maupin has committed to the Huskers. The 6-3 junior made the announcement on social media Monday, saying "Chasing Dreams!"
Maupin has one year of eligibility remaining.
A native of Webster Groves, Missouri, Maupin played in 98 games over three seasons with the Wildcats. This past season, she averaged 3.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. For her career, she is shooting 62.3% from the field.
Maupin joins high school signee Alanna Neale as the only new Huskers for coach Amy Williams next season. Just a few days ago, signee Olivia Hamlin announced she had received a release from Nebraska and committed to BYU.
Despite the departures of multiple seniors, including first-team All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski, Nebraska brings back a plethora of talent for next season. That includes guard Britt Prince, who was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team this past year. The Huskers also return Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts, who missed much of last season with an injury, as well as starters Logan Nissley, Jessica Petrie, and Callin Hake, among others.
Nebraska is coming off of back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in a decade. The Huskers are 86-47 over the past four years, with a trio of NCAA Tournament appearances.
More From Nebraska on SI
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at Creighton: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
- HuskerMax Today: Spring Football, Transfer Portal, Husker Baseball
- Evan Bland Talks Nebraska Spring Football with the Common Fans
- Nebraska Baseball Rallies to Avoid Sweep at Iowa, Win Sunday Finale
- 'Great Players Love Competition': Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Sees Added Depth in the Secondary
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.