Nebraska Softball Takes a Hit in Latest Top 25 Rankings

After going 3-2 over the weekend, the Huskers dropped multiple spot in all four major polls.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Jordy Bahl receives a throw playing first base against Missouri.
Jordy Bahl receives a throw playing first base against Missouri. / Nebraska Athletics

It was a rough but interesting weekend for the Nebraska Cornhuskers as they improved to 15-6 on the year but dropped two games to Oklahoma State and Missouri.

Because Missouri is unranked, the Huskers slipped a couple spots in all four major polls.

Poll

Current

Previous

NFCA

20

18

USA Softball

19

16

Softball America

18

16

D1Softball

20

16

UCLA and Oregon remain ahead of Nebraska as three consistent Big Ten teams represented in all four rankings but Washington is making some noise and could be in there soon.

The official ranking Nebraska uses is the NFCA which is voted on by 31 NCAA Division I head coaches with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences.

Softball America and D1Softball use expert input as well as the eye test to determine where teams fall in their top 25.

Up next the Huskers is the Big Red Spring Fling at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln. However, the schedule has been adjusted due to inclement weather in the forecast.

All games on Friday were cancelled due to the threat of snow. 

The Huskers will face Northern Colorado in a single game on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. CST, replacing the previously scheduled doubleheader.

Nebraska will take on Northern Iowa at 11 a.m. CST and South Dakota State at 1:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, followed by another matchup against Northern Iowa at 4 p.m. CDT on Sunday.

Ticketing information will be updated on huskers.com as soon as it is available.

Published
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

