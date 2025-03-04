Nebraska Softball Takes a Hit in Latest Top 25 Rankings
It was a rough but interesting weekend for the Nebraska Cornhuskers as they improved to 15-6 on the year but dropped two games to Oklahoma State and Missouri.
Because Missouri is unranked, the Huskers slipped a couple spots in all four major polls.
Poll
Current
Previous
NFCA
20
18
USA Softball
19
16
Softball America
18
16
D1Softball
20
16
UCLA and Oregon remain ahead of Nebraska as three consistent Big Ten teams represented in all four rankings but Washington is making some noise and could be in there soon.
The official ranking Nebraska uses is the NFCA which is voted on by 31 NCAA Division I head coaches with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences.
Softball America and D1Softball use expert input as well as the eye test to determine where teams fall in their top 25.
Up next the Huskers is the Big Red Spring Fling at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln. However, the schedule has been adjusted due to inclement weather in the forecast.
All games on Friday were cancelled due to the threat of snow.
The Huskers will face Northern Colorado in a single game on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. CST, replacing the previously scheduled doubleheader.
Nebraska will take on Northern Iowa at 11 a.m. CST and South Dakota State at 1:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, followed by another matchup against Northern Iowa at 4 p.m. CDT on Sunday.
Ticketing information will be updated on huskers.com as soon as it is available.
