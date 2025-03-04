Nebraska's Alexis Markowski, Britt Prince Earn Big Ten Conference Honors
Honors for Nebraska women's basketball ahead of the Big Ten Conference Tournament this week.
A pair of Huskers were named to the all-league teams Tuesday. Alexis Markowski capped off a stellar four-year career on the All-Big Ten teams while Britt Prince is wrapping up her first season at the collegiate level.
Markowski, a 6-3 center out of Lincoln Pius X High School, captured first-team All-Big Ten honors from the conference media for the second consecutive season after averaging team bests of 16.8 points and 8.1 rebounds on the season. Markowski capped her fourth regular season as a Husker with 30 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's road win at Northwestern.
Markowski also earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the conference coaches for the third time in her career. Only two players in Husker history - Emily Cady (Big Ten, 2012-15) and Meggan Yedsena (Big Eight, 1991-94) - previously earned four all-conference honors (honorable mention, third team, second team or first team), but neither Cady nor Yedsena earned first-team accolades and both were honorable mention at least once in their impressive careers.
Prince, the two-time Nebraska High School Player of the Year out of Elkhorn North High School, became the fourth Husker in the past four seasons to earn one of five spots on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. The 5-11 point guard averaged 13.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while leading Nebraska with 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game over 26 regular-season starts. Prince earned Big Ten All-Freshman honors from both the coaches and the media.
She joins current teammates Alexis Markowski (2022), Natalie Potts (2024) and Logan Nissley (2024) as recent members of the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. Prince added honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades from both the league coaches and media.
In addition to the honors for Markowski and Prince, Callin Hake was named Nebraska's recipient of the 2025 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
The No. 10 seed Huskers take on No. 15 seed Rutgers in the first round of the conference tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday at approximately 5 p.m. CST.
