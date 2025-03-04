Nebraska vs. Ohio State: Bubble Teams Clash in Must-Win for March Madness Hopes
Nebraska heads to Columbus on Tuesday night for a high-stakes showdown against Ohio State, with both teams desperately needing a win to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
As the regular season winds down, the Huskers (17-12, 7-11 Big Ten) and Buckeyes (16-13, 8-10 Big Ten) find themselves squarely on the tournament bubble, and while a victory would not guarantee either team a spot in March Madness, it would go a long way toward making that possible.
For Nebraska, this game presents a critical opportunity to add a quality road win to its resume. The Huskers are looking to rebound after a heartbreaking 67-65 loss to Minnesota on Saturday, a game in which they erased a 19-point deficit only to fall on a last-second three-pointer.
Brice Williams and Juwan Gary led the way with 21 points each, continuing to be Nebraska’s most consistent offensive threats. Williams has been especially dominant, ranking second in the Big Ten in scoring and putting up 20 or more points in eight of his last nine games.
Despite strong individual performances, Nebraska has struggled in close games, losing multiple contests in the final seconds. That trend will need to change if the Huskers hope to keep their postseason aspirations alive.
Meanwhile, Ohio State is coming off an 87-82 road win at USC and has had extra time to prepare for this matchup. The Buckeyes shot a blistering 54% from the field and knocked down 11 three-pointers in that victory, showcasing their offensive firepower. Guard Bruce Thornton has been a key playmaker for Ohio State, and slowing him down will be a priority for Nebraska’s defense.
A win would not only give Nebraska a much-needed resume boost but also mark the program’s first-ever season sweep of Ohio State since joining the Big Ten. The Huskers have already won five road games this season, their most in a single campaign in over two decades, and another victory would push them closer to securing an at-large bid.
On the other hand, Ohio State, ranked No. 36 in the NET, is in a similar position—fighting for its tournament life and looking to build momentum heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
With only a handful of games left before Selection Sunday, every opportunity to strengthen a tournament resume is crucial. Nebraska and Ohio State are both in a position where a win could be a difference-maker, while a loss could push them further onto the wrong side of the bubble.
Expect an intense battle at Value City Arena in Columbus, as both teams fight to keep their postseason dreams alive.
