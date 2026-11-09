Bergen Reilly Earns Fourth Big Ten Setter of the Week Honor

Nebraska's Bergen Reilly has been named Big Ten Setter of the Week for the second straight week. This is the fourth time the senior setter has earned the honor this season and the 17th time she has been named Big Ten Setter of the Week during her Husker career.

Over the weekend, Reilly notched her 49th double-double in a three-set win over No. 12 Oregon, tallying 43 assists and 11 digs while adding three kills. She also set the Huskers to a .475 hitting percentage. In the Huskers' matchup against No. 18 Washington on Sunday, Reilly notched 37 assists and eight digs. She added four kills and two blocks en route to a sweep, guiding the Big Red to a .477 hitting percentage. That marks the highest hitting percentage a Nebraska volleyball team has ever posted against a ranked opponent in the rally scoring era.

With the win over the Huskies, the Huskers earned at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.

Reilly has been a key factor in guiding the Husker offense over the past four years. This is her fourth career conference title. The Sioux Falls, South Dakota, native ranks fourth nationally, averaging 13.33 assists per set in 2026. This year, she also adds 0.74 kills per set and 2.63 digs per set.

For the fourth time this season and the 17th in her career, Bergen Reilly is the Big Ten Setter of the Week. pic.twitter.com/dXHXltUDO3 — 𝙷𝚞𝚜𝚔𝚎𝚛𝙼𝚊𝚡 (@Huskermax) November 9, 2026

Reilly has earned a number of awards during her time at Nebraska. She is a three-time Big Ten Setter of the Year (2023, 2024, 2025). She has taken home AVCA honors in each of her first three seasons, earning first-team honors in 2025 and second-team honors as a freshman and sophomore.

In 2025, Reilly was named AVCA Setter of the Year after averaging 10.47 assists and 2.70 digs per set. She totaled 73 kills, 67 blocks, and 19 ace serves.

Reilly was also the conference player of the year last season. She led the Huskers to a 33-1 overall record, reaching the NCAA Elite Eight before falling to eventual national champion Texas A&M in five sets.

Action is winding down as Nebraska has just three regular-season matches remaining. The Huskers will then take part in the Big Ten's inaugural conference tournament, which begins Nov. 20 and runs through Nov. 25.

After a successful trip to the Pacific Northwest, Nebraska is back home to host No. 25 Illinois on Thursday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. First serve is set for 6 p.m. CT on Nebraska Public Media.

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