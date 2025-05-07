Report: Nebraska Men's Basketball to Play Oklahoma at Sanford Pentagon
More of Nebraska men's basketball's early-season schedule is becoming clearer.
According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Nebraska and Oklahoma will play Nov. 15 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This would be the third consecutive year for the Huskers to play a game there.
NU and OU, both formerly in the Big 12 Conference but now in the Big Ten and SEC, have played just once since conference realignment more than a decade ago. That matchup came in the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational, with the Sooners winning 69-56.
The two previous games for Nebraska in Sioux Falls have been split, with a 2023 win over Oregon State before a 2024 loss to Saint Mary's.
The only other officially announced game for the upcoming season is the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. The Big Red will also play an exhibition against BYU.
The Huskers are coming off a 21-14 season that ended with a title at the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas. The Huskers return five lettermen from last season, including starters Berke Büyüktuncel and Sam Hoiberg, along with Connor Essegian, who averaged 10.7 ppg off the bench last season.
The Big Red will also have new pieces that weren't part of the 2024-25 campaign. Rienk Mast, a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023-24, is back after missing last season with an injury. The Huskers also have brought in several transfer portal pieces, including former Husker guard Jamarques Lawrence, who was part of the last Nebraska team to make the NCAA Tournament.
