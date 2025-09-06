All Huskers

Gallery: Huskers Sweep Wright State in Return to Devaney

Huskers take the 3-0 win over the Raiders in newly named John Cook Arena.

Amarillo Mullen

Top-ranked Nebraska opened the Ameritas Players Challenge with a sweep of Wright State, winning 25-16, 25-16, 25-20 in front of 8,731 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday night. Harper Murray led the Huskers with 11 kills and nine digs, while freshman Manaia Ogbechie impressed in her first start with eight kills and five blocks. Nebraska hit .330 and held Wright State to .073, with Bergen Reilly adding 30 assists and nine digs. After a strong finish to take the first set, the Huskers dominated the second and rallied late in the third to close out the sweep.

Friday night's game marked the 2025 season opener at the John Cook Arena.
Friday night's game marked the 2025 season opener at the John Cook Arena.
Nebraska head coach Dani Busboom Kelly meets with Wright State head coach Travers Green before their match.
Nebraska head coach Dani Busboom Kelly meets with Wright State head coach Travers Green before their match.
Teraya Sigler sends the game's opening serve.
Teraya Sigler sends the game's opening serve.
Andi Jackson sends a kill in the first set.
Andi Jackson sends a kill in the first set.
Taylor Landfair (12) tips the ball over a Wright State block.
Taylor Landfair (12) tips the ball over a Wright State block.
The Huskers celebrate an ace from Harper Murray (27).
The Huskers celebrate an ace from Harper Murray (27).
Laney Choboy (6) celebrates a Husker point.
Laney Choboy (6) celebrates a Husker point.
Harper Murray (left) and Dani Busboom Kelly chat before the start of the second set.
Harper Murray (left) and Dani Busboom Kelly chat before the start of the second set.
The Huskers celebrate a double block from Skyler Pierce (21) and Manaia Ogbechie (14).
The Huskers celebrate a double block from Skyler Pierce (21) and Manaia Ogbechie (14).
Virginia Adriano (9) fights for possession over the net with Wright State's Katie Sowko.
Virginia Adriano (9) fights for possession over the net with Wright State's Katie Sowko.
Freshman Manaia Ogbechie (14) had five blocks and eight kills in her first start.
Freshman Manaia Ogbechie (14) had five blocks and eight kills in her first start.
Laney Choboy sends a serve in the second set.
Laney Choboy sends a serve in the second set.
Andi Jackson (15) tallied six kills against the Raiders.
Andi Jackson (15) tallied six kills against the Raiders.
Andi Jackson (15) celebrates a block from Manaia Ogbechie.
Andi Jackson (15) celebrates a block from Manaia Ogbechie.
Manaia Ogbechie (14) readies for a kill.
Manaia Ogbechie (14) readies for a kill.
The Huskers had to rally back from a five-point deficit in the third set.
The Huskers had to rally back from a five-point deficit in the third set.
Laney Choboy receives a serve late in the third set.
Laney Choboy receives a serve late in the third set.
Nebraska has started the 2025 season 5-0.
Nebraska has started the 2025 season 5-0.
Published
Amarillo Mullen
AMARILLO MULLEN

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

