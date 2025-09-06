Gallery: Huskers Sweep Wright State in Return to Devaney
Huskers take the 3-0 win over the Raiders in newly named John Cook Arena.
Top-ranked Nebraska opened the Ameritas Players Challenge with a sweep of Wright State, winning 25-16, 25-16, 25-20 in front of 8,731 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday night. Harper Murray led the Huskers with 11 kills and nine digs, while freshman Manaia Ogbechie impressed in her first start with eight kills and five blocks. Nebraska hit .330 and held Wright State to .073, with Bergen Reilly adding 30 assists and nine digs. After a strong finish to take the first set, the Huskers dominated the second and rallied late in the third to close out the sweep.
