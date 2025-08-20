Harper Murray Joins Lexi Rodriguez, Dylan Raiola as Huskers with adidas NIL Deals
Harper Murray is joining the adidas team.
The official footwear and apparel partner of the Nebraska Cornhuskers rolled out multiple social media posts featuring the Husker outside hitter on Wednesday. In one post, the caption reads, "She IS the main character."
"You don't always have to speak loud to be heard," Murray says in video. "The work, the pressure, the pause before the serve...that's where I live. I carry the calm and the chaos all at once. Watch close. This is how I show up."
Murray is the third Husker athlete to sign a deal specifically with adidas. In April, quarterback Dylan Raiola became an adidas athlete. Former Husker libero Lexi Rodriguez signed an NIL deal with adidas in 2023.
Volleyball Olympians Kelsey Robinson Cook (another former Husker), Jordyn Poulter, Micha Hancock, and Annie-Drews Schumacher are among the list of adidas-sponsored athletes. Other big names to be partnered with the brand include Lionel Messi, Patrick Mahomes, Damian Lillard, and David Beckham.
“After competing as an adidas athlete these last two years at Nebraska, I’m excited to partner with adidas in a bigger way as we work together to elevate the sport we both love,” Murray said. “The way they’ve invested in women’s volleyball and women’s sports more broadly makes me proud to join the Three-Stripe family and more motivated than ever to bring a national championship to Lincoln.”
Making the brand switch
This isn't the first athletic apparel sponsorship for Murray.
Two years ago, Murray joined Texas’s Reilly Heinrich and Virginia’s Ashley Le as brand ambassadors for a new volleyball shoe brand, Avoli. The brand touts itself as the "first brand dedicated exclusively to addressing the performance needs of women and girl volleyball athletes."
None of those three could wear Avoli in games, though. Texas and Virginia are Nike schools. Nebraska has been sponsored by adidas since 1995.
With the switch, Murray can wear the brand she's representing both on and off the court.
A stead rise with more to come
Murray had an instant impact on the program as soon as she set foot on campus. She was an AVCA All-America Third Team selection and the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2023, helping the Huskers to the national title match.
Last fall, she increased her role by playing all six rotations. That helped her earn another All-America honor, this time on the second team. In another National Semifinal appearance, Murray was named to the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team.
Going into her junior year, Murray is volleyball analyst Emily Ehman's No. 4 returning player for 2025. The preseason All-Big Ten selection is also on the AVCA Player of the Year watch list.
Murray and No. 1 Nebraska will open the 2025 campaign with a pair of matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln for the AVCA First Serve Showcase. The Huskers will take on No. 3 Pitt on Friday and No. 6 Stanford on Sunday.
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red 3, White 1
- Aug. 16 Nebraska 3, Alumni 1
- Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) 6 p.m. FOX
- Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) 2:30 p.m. ESPN
- Aug. 29 at Lipscomb 6 p.m. ESPN+
- Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville) 11 a.m. ABC
- Sept. 5 vs. Wright State 7 p.m.
- Sept. 7 vs. California 1 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 12 vs. Utah 6 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon 6 p.m. NPM
- Sept. 16 at Creighton 6:30 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 20 vs. Arizona BTN
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan 6 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland 3 p.m. NPM
- Oct. 3 at Penn State 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan 1 p.m.
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern NPM
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State 7:30 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon 1 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois 7 p.m. FS1
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 14 at UCLA BTN
- Nov. 16 at USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa FS1
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State BTN
Home matches are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.