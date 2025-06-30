All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball Adds Three More National Television Designations

Husker volleyball will now be featured five times on national television during its regular season with appearances on FOX, ESPN, ABC, and NBC.

Austin Jacobsen

The Bob Devaney Sports Center has been sold out for every Nebraska volleyball match since the Huskers moved to the building in 2013.
The most prominent college volleyball program in the country will receive more national attention during its 2025 regular season.

Nebraska volleyball announced on Monday three more television designations with start times and broadcast information for the upcoming regular season. The Huskers added three more regular-season national television contests after previously announcing two national broadcasts earlier this year.

The Huskers will open the regular season in the AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Friday, Aug. 22 against Pittsburgh at 6 p.m. on FOX followed by a Sunday, Aug. 24 match against Stanford at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. The AVCA Showcase will also have national broadcasts for the Florida and Stanford battle on Aug. 22 on FOX as well as the Florida and Pittsburgh contest on Aug. 24 on ESPN. The Saturday showcase contests at Pinnacle Bank Arena will also be broadcast on FS1 as Kansas will face Vanderbilt on Aug. 23 while Nebraska's in-state rival Creighton faces Big Ten foe Penn State at 4 p.m.

Nebraska volleyball defensive specialist Olivia Mauch digs a ball against Stanford at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska's next national broadcast will come over a month later as FOX announced that the Huskers' match at defending national champion Penn State on Oct. 3 will receive a national designation with a 7 p.m. first serve. The Big Red's three new national broadcasts add on to Nebraska's contest against Kentucky at the Broadway Block Party in Nashville, Tenn. on Sunday, Aug. 31 on ABC as well as the Huskers battle against Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 8 on NBC.

Nebraska will await its regional broadcast schedule from the Big Ten Network and Nebraska Public Media for later this summer. The Big Ten Network television schedule will be announced during the Big Ten Volleyball Media Days on July 28-29. The Huskers will also have each contest broadcast across the state with Husker Radio Network station affiliates.

Nebraska volleyball is coming off a Final Four finish in 2024 having dropped a five-set showdown with Penn State in the semifinal contest. The Huskers aim to get back to the final weekend after back-to-back seasons in the national championship and semifinals respectively. Nebraska finished 5-2 in national broadcasts in 2024, falling in a 3-0 sweep at SMU on the ESPN ACC Network in the regular season before dropping the national semifinal to Penn State 3-2 on ESPN.

Nebraska volleyball fans cheer on the Cornhuskers during a Big Ten volleyball match against Penn State
The 2024 Huskers had wins on ESPN2, ABC, FS1, NBC over Kentucky, Louisville, Illinois, Ohio State, No. 23 Dayton, and Wisconsin. Nebraska's 2025 schedule begins with the Red-White scrimmage in Lincoln on Saturday, Aug. 9 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers will follow up their scrimmage with an Alumni match the following Saturday on Aug. 16.

Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 9 Red-White Scrimmage at 2:30 p.m.
  • Aug. 16 Alumni Match at 6 p.m.
  • Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) at 6 p.m. on FOX
  • Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
  • Aug. 29 at Lipscomb
  • Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville) at 11 a.m. on ABC
  • Sept. 5 vs. Wright State at 7 p.m.
  • Sept. 7 vs. California
  • Sept. 12 vs. Utah at 6 p.m.
  • Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon
  • Sept. 16 at Creighton
  • Sept. 20 vs. Arizona at 6 p.m.
  • Sept. 24 vs Michigan
  • Sept. 27 vs. Maryland
  • Oct. 3 at Penn State at 7 p.m. on FOX
  • Oct. 4 at Rutgers
  • Oct. 10 vs. Washington
  • Oct. 12 at Purdue
  • Oct. 17 at Michigan State
  • Oct. 19 at Michigan
  • Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern
  • Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State
  • Oct. 31 at Wisconsin
  • Nov. 2 vs. Oregon
  • Nov. 6 vs. Illinois
  • Nov. 8 at Minnesota
  • Nov. 14 at UCLA
  • Nov. 15 at USC
  • Nov. 20 vs. Iowa
  • Nov. 22 at Indiana
  • Nov. 28 vs. Penn State
  • Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State

Home matches are bolded. All times central.

Published
Austin Jacobsen
Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

