Louisville Bound: Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Wisconsin to Earn Final Four Trip
Nebraska volleyball is going back to the Final Four.
The Huskers swept Wisconsin in the regional final Sunday afternoon at the Bob Devaney Sports Center: 26-24, 25-17, 25-21. This was the third sweep over the Badgers this season for the Big Red.
NU is into the national semifinals for the 18th time in program history.
Nebraska hit .210 for the match as setter Bergen Reilly handed out 29 assists. Harper Murray notched a double-double of 10 kills and 12 digs.
Taylor Landfair finished with a match-high 13 kills on .267 hitting. Andi Jackson added 10 kills on .474 hitting.
The Husker defense, as it has all year, showed up big. NU notched 12 blocks and 59 digs to frustrate the Badger attack.
Lexi Rodriguez tallied 17 digs. She is now eight digs from tying Husker legend Justine Wong-Orantes for the all-time program record.
Murray was named MVP of the Lincoln Regional. Other Huskers on the All-Regional team are Reilly, Rodriguez, and Andi Jackson. The rest of the team includes Sarah Franklin (Wisconsin), Logan Lednicky (Texas A&M) and Lexi Almodovar (Dayton).
Nebraska joins other 1 seeds Pittsburgh and Louisville in punching its ticket to the national semifinals in Louisville. The Panthers and Cardinals will meet in one semifinal Thursday while the Huskers await the winner of Sunday night's regional final between Penn State and Creighton. The championship match is set for Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m. CST on ABC.
