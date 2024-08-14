All Huskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball Quietly Unveils Nonconference Schedule

The nonconference for Nebraska women's basketball features some good teams outside of Lincoln, and one decent opponent coming to Lincoln. The Huskers open the season Nov. 4 against Omaha.

Kaleb Henry

Dec. 2, 2023 LINCOLN - Nebraska guard Logan Nissley shoots over Georgia Tech guard Inés Noguero at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Dec. 2, 2023 LINCOLN - Nebraska guard Logan Nissley shoots over Georgia Tech guard Inés Noguero at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

Usually, these types of things come with announcements and a press release. Not in 2024.

Nebraska women's basketball quietly updated the schedule at Huskers.com with its nonconference slate for the upcoming season. The almost secretive update could have been influenced by the release of the NU men's nonconference schedule, which had many looking at as "soft".

But back to what the Husker women have coming up, after an exhibition with Doane on Oct. 27, the season opener is Nov. 4 against Omaha. Other teams slated to come to Lincoln include Southeastern Louisiana, Southern, North Alabama, Kansas City, Lindenwood, Tarleton, and Chattanooga.

Only one of the teams that will be visitors to Pinnacle Bank Arena made the NCAA Tournament last season with only three finishing top three of their league. Those eight teams had a combined record of 113-134, including the 28-5 from Chattanooga, in 2023-24.

Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams enters Pinnacle Bank Arena for a game against Creighton.
Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams enters Pinnacle Bank Arena for a game against Creighton. / Nebraska Athletics

As for games away from Lincoln, the Huskers had previously announced a trip to Sioux Falls to take on South Dakota at the Sanford Pentagon. Coach Amy Williams spent three seasons leading the Coyotes before taking over at Nebraska.

NU will be on the road for two true road games this season. The first is at Creighton on Nov. 22, the same day the men are playing against the Bluejays in Omaha. The second is at Georgia Tech on Dec. 21.

Of the three nonconference games Nebraska will play outside of Lincoln, Creighton is the only NCAA Tournament team from last year, but all three teams posted winning records.

The Big Ten Conference slate has yet to be announced. The league has released the home and road pairings, with Nebraska hosting Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin, Washington, and Oregon, and travelling to Iowa, Indiana, Maryland, Illinois, Purdue, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA, and USC.

The full nonconference schedule is below.

Date

Opponent

Location

Time (CT)

Oct. 27

Doane (Exhibition)

Pinnacle Bank Arena

TBA

Nov. 4

Omaha

Pinnacle Bank Arena

12 p.m.

Nov. 9

Southeastern Louisiana

Pinnacle Bank Arena

TBA

Nov. 12

Southern

Pinnacle Bank Arena

TBA

Nov. 16

South Dakota

Sioux Falls (Sanford Pentagon)

TBA

Nov. 19

North Alabama

Pinnacle Bank Arena

TBA

Nov. 22

Creighton

Omaha

TBA

Nov. 26

Kansas City

Pinnacle Bank Arena

TBA

Dec. 3

Lindenwood

Pinnacle Bank Arena

TBA

Dec. 11

Tarleton

Pinnacle Bank Arena

TBA

Dec. 15

Chattanooga

Pinnacle Bank Arena

TBA

Dec. 21

Georgia Tech

Atlanta

TBA

