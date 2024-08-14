Nebraska Women's Basketball Quietly Unveils Nonconference Schedule
Usually, these types of things come with announcements and a press release. Not in 2024.
Nebraska women's basketball quietly updated the schedule at Huskers.com with its nonconference slate for the upcoming season. The almost secretive update could have been influenced by the release of the NU men's nonconference schedule, which had many looking at as "soft".
But back to what the Husker women have coming up, after an exhibition with Doane on Oct. 27, the season opener is Nov. 4 against Omaha. Other teams slated to come to Lincoln include Southeastern Louisiana, Southern, North Alabama, Kansas City, Lindenwood, Tarleton, and Chattanooga.
Only one of the teams that will be visitors to Pinnacle Bank Arena made the NCAA Tournament last season with only three finishing top three of their league. Those eight teams had a combined record of 113-134, including the 28-5 from Chattanooga, in 2023-24.
As for games away from Lincoln, the Huskers had previously announced a trip to Sioux Falls to take on South Dakota at the Sanford Pentagon. Coach Amy Williams spent three seasons leading the Coyotes before taking over at Nebraska.
NU will be on the road for two true road games this season. The first is at Creighton on Nov. 22, the same day the men are playing against the Bluejays in Omaha. The second is at Georgia Tech on Dec. 21.
Of the three nonconference games Nebraska will play outside of Lincoln, Creighton is the only NCAA Tournament team from last year, but all three teams posted winning records.
The Big Ten Conference slate has yet to be announced. The league has released the home and road pairings, with Nebraska hosting Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin, Washington, and Oregon, and travelling to Iowa, Indiana, Maryland, Illinois, Purdue, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA, and USC.
The full nonconference schedule is below.
Date
Opponent
Location
Time (CT)
Oct. 27
Doane (Exhibition)
Pinnacle Bank Arena
TBA
Nov. 4
Omaha
Pinnacle Bank Arena
12 p.m.
Nov. 9
Southeastern Louisiana
Pinnacle Bank Arena
TBA
Nov. 12
Southern
Pinnacle Bank Arena
TBA
Nov. 16
South Dakota
Sioux Falls (Sanford Pentagon)
TBA
Nov. 19
North Alabama
Pinnacle Bank Arena
TBA
Nov. 22
Creighton
Omaha
TBA
Nov. 26
Kansas City
Pinnacle Bank Arena
TBA
Dec. 3
Lindenwood
Pinnacle Bank Arena
TBA
Dec. 11
Tarleton
Pinnacle Bank Arena
TBA
Dec. 15
Chattanooga
Pinnacle Bank Arena
TBA
Dec. 21
Georgia Tech
Atlanta
TBA
