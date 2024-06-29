Nebraska Volleyball: Huskers Take U21, National Team to Continental Finals
Team USA will play for a pair of continental championships with several Huskers involved on both teams.
The U.S. National Team—featuring Huskers Merritt Beason, Taylor Landfair, and Lexi Rodriguez — is in the finals of the NORECA Final Six in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The U21 team—featuring Huskers Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly—is in the finals of the U21 Continental Championship in Toronto, Canada.
The U21 team also includes future Huskers Teraya Sigler and Campbell Flynn, and has NU assistant Jaylen Reyes as an assistant coach.
On Saturday, the U21 team swept the Dominican Republic: 25-20, 13, 12. Jackson had eight kills on 10 swings, while Sigler added six kills, two blocks, eight digs and three aces. Reilly added a trio of aces while setting Team USA to .410 hitting.
Later, the National Team topped Puerto Rico in four sets: 25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16. Beason tied for the teamhigh in kills with 13. Rodriguez added 19 digs.
(Individual stats are according to volleyball expert Lincoln Arneal.)
Both finals will be Sunday. The opponents are still to be determined as the other semifinals are currently in action.
