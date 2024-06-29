All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball: Huskers Lead U21, National Team to Continental Semifinals

Huskers have helped Team USA to sweeps at the continental championships for both the U21 and National Team. The semifinals for both competitions are Saturday.

Kaleb Henry

Aug 30, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Merritt Beason (13) and libero Lexi Rodriguez (8) run out of the tunnel before the match against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 30, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Merritt Beason (13) and libero Lexi Rodriguez (8) run out of the tunnel before the match against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Nebraska volleyball has not only been well represented on the international scene, but those Huskers have also helped Team USA to a pair of continental semifinals.

The U.S. National Team— featuring Huskers Merritt Beason, Taylor Landfair and Lexi Rodriguez — is in the semifinals of the NORECA Final Six in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The U21 team, featuring Huskers Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly, is in the semifinals of the U21 Continental Championship in Toronto, Canada.

The U21 team also includes future Huskers Teraya Sigler and Campbell Flynn, and has NU assistant Jaylen Reyes as an assistant coach.

Nebraska Cornhuskers setter Bergen Reilly (2) during the first set against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 30, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers setter Bergen Reilly (2) during the first set against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Both semifinals are today. The U21 team plays the Dominican Republic at 3:30 p.m. CDT. The National Team plays Puerto Rico at 4 p.m. CDT.

The U21 team swept its way through the group stage, topping Puerto Rico (25-10, 17, 15), Suriname (25-10, 5, 9) and the Dominican Republic (25-18, 21, 11). The National Team swept Canada (25-15, 21, 13) and Mexico (33-27, 27-25, 25-15).

The other semifinals are Canada-Puerto Rico (U21) and the Dominican Republic-Mexico (National Team).

You can watch the U21 match here. The National Team match will be available here.

Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

