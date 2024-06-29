Nebraska Volleyball: Huskers Lead U21, National Team to Continental Semifinals
Nebraska volleyball has not only been well represented on the international scene, but those Huskers have also helped Team USA to a pair of continental semifinals.
The U.S. National Team— featuring Huskers Merritt Beason, Taylor Landfair and Lexi Rodriguez — is in the semifinals of the NORECA Final Six in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The U21 team, featuring Huskers Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly, is in the semifinals of the U21 Continental Championship in Toronto, Canada.
The U21 team also includes future Huskers Teraya Sigler and Campbell Flynn, and has NU assistant Jaylen Reyes as an assistant coach.
Both semifinals are today. The U21 team plays the Dominican Republic at 3:30 p.m. CDT. The National Team plays Puerto Rico at 4 p.m. CDT.
The U21 team swept its way through the group stage, topping Puerto Rico (25-10, 17, 15), Suriname (25-10, 5, 9) and the Dominican Republic (25-18, 21, 11). The National Team swept Canada (25-15, 21, 13) and Mexico (33-27, 27-25, 25-15).
The other semifinals are Canada-Puerto Rico (U21) and the Dominican Republic-Mexico (National Team).
You can watch the U21 match here. The National Team match will be available here.
