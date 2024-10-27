Nebraska Volleyball Overcomes Slow Start, Tops Michigan in Four Sets
First-set jitters had the entire Bob Devaney Sports Center on the edge of their seat Saturday night.
After falling in the first set, Nebraska (20-1, 10-0 B1G) took care of Michigan (16-5, 6-4 B1G) in four sets, 26-28, 25-17, 25-11, 25-21. Twenty-five attacking errors and 14 service errors doomed Michigan.
Nebraska was not free of mistakes, as the Huskers amassed 27 attacking errors. Their four service errors were covered up by their six service aces, however.
Nebraska led in every statistical category you would like to lead in: attacks (136-133), kills (55-45), digs (54-43), and blocks (10-7).
Bergen Reilly guided Nebraska to a .206 hitting percentage while dishing out 42 assists. Although Harper Murray led the team in kills with 17, she was not the go-to in the clutch. Merritt Beason crushed the final four kills of the match for Nebraska, bringing her total to 16.
Murray and Beason also led from the service line with three aces each.
For the second night in a row, Taylor Landfair got the start at outside hitter while Lindsay Krause relieved her in the final set. Landfair finished with a -.045 hitting percentage, only amassing five kills on 22 swings to go along with six errors. Krause collected one kill on two swings.
The middle pair of Andi Jackson and Rebekah Allick finished with five blocks each while getting 10 and five kills, respectfully.
Lexi Rodriguez continued her dominance of the court, digging up 14 shots to lead both teams.
Nebraska is on the road next week at No. 8 Wisconsin Friday and Northwestern Sunday.
