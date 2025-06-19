Reacting To Nebraska Volleyball's 2027 Recruiting Class
It was a busy week for Nebraska volleyball recruiting! Perhaps you heard. Jeff and Lincoln talked about it on this week's Volleyball State, going deep on Nebraska's 2027 recruiting class, which filled up in a hurry this week.
Below is a lightly-edited transcript of a portion of their conversation.
Lincoln: It kind of started slow too, because Sunday was June 15, the first day that college coaches can have recruiting conversations with a class of 2027. Girls who have finished their sophomore year going into their junior year. Monday, Nebraska got two commits and then three more on Tuesday. Nebraska is going to be replacing the class that is juniors currently. So, Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly, Andi Jackson, Laney Choboy; that's their class, they will be graduating and this class will be replacing them.
So, you knew it’s going to be a little bit bigger. And maybe that's why you started with four and got a bonus five. It all started off exciting. I think the local product, Malorie Boesiger, who was the first commit on Monday morning; she got out got out up early. Went and did a photo shoot outside the Devaney Center. Sister of Maisie Boesiger, who's a senior defensive serving specialist for the Huskers as well. She goes to school at Norris – Class B state champions – except, she didn't play this past year because she suffered a knee injury, but she's been playing club ball. So, she’s fully healthy and ready to go.
I think it's interesting too, because Nebraska recruits setters every two-year cycle. So, with Bergen Reilly leaving, you always like to have at least two setters on your roster, just case you need have a backup plan in case something happens. So Nebraska was gonna look like they were probably we're recruiting one. They had their hat thrown out for a couple names associated with them, but they go with the local product; someone they know. Malorie Boesiger has been around the program. She goes to a lot of one because her sister plays for them. So that's kind of cool seeing all the current players react to being so excited for Malorie with those social media posts.
She’s a 5’9 setter. She's a little bit undersized, maybe. Campbell Flynn is 6’3; Bergen Riley is 6’1, so she's a little bit shorter. But I think as far as skill-wise, her hands, and her ability to put the ball where she wants to, she's ranked by several recruiting services among the top 30 players in the nation.
Jeff: I would say that the highest ranked player in this class that also committed this week is Kendall Omoruyi, a 6’4 middle blocker out of Casteel High School, which is near Phoenix, Arizona. She's the number one overall recruit by Prep Dig. I think Prep Volleyball has her ranked in the top five. Just, big physical middle blocker; the exact kind of middle that you want to bring into your program to develop.
Her athletic ceiling is very, high and she is one of two members of this class that plays for the Arizona Storm club in Arizona. That's one best high school clubs in the country and it is continuing, what seems to be right now, a pretty strong pipeline between Nebraska and AZ Storm. Because it started with Lauren Stivrins and then current Nebraska freshman Teraya Sigler is part of that. Kenna Cogill is also from that club. So, you could do worse than developing a pipeline to one of the best club volleyball programs in country.
Lincoln: And Kenna Cogill was part of the team. She is on campus now, but she stayed with them and they won the national championship for 18 with Arizona Storm too. So they're putting out a lot of talent. So yeah, they're pumping out D1 talent every, every cycle. And yeah, like you said, there's, there's a few programs that are good to have pipelines to. And this one is definitely a good one.
Let's talk quickly kind of a transition to the other; Pulelehua Laikona. Her first name is Pulelehua but she just goes by who is kind of what she goes by Hua. But she is a 5’8 libero defensive specialist. Her rankings by the recruiting services; she's right around like 100 or lower, but you talk to people who know the game; she made the tryout for one of the under-19 national teams. She was an alternate, so didn't make the cut, but one of the top liberos by coaches and the national team. So people really, really respect her athleticism. Her passing is great too.
Jeff: Well, and if there's one thing that Nebraska does really well – did really well under John Cook, I imagine will continue to do really well under Dani Busboom Kelly – is they know how to evaluate, scout, and recruit really good back row players. They have great ones on their roster now. They've got Laikona committed, who, if Nebraska is recruiting you as a libero, I don't care what your prep dig ranking is; you're really, really good. You're one of the best in your class in the country.
And she played for one of the best club programs in the country, but Nebraska also went out and they also picked up another back row commit in libero Mallory Johnson from Grand Rapids, Michigan who’s the number 31 overall player in the prep volleyball rankings.
Lincoln: She was actually in Nebraska a couple of weeks ago for just one of their regular camps too, because she wanted to get to know DBK. And that was kind of the one unknown part of the program that she didn't know. But, she’s very highly touted, very highly thought of and again, Nebraska has seen her in camp, they recruited her. And I think this was the one surprise. Nebraska had the four and then DBK put out the tweet, “bonus!” So I don't know if she was kind of the fifth one, but she was looking at Nebraska and Penn State. And talking to her, she's excited about the competition.
We’ve seen the last few years too; You need to have great passing to win at a high elite level. And Nebraska does not have a 2026 defensive specialist, libero recruit. So maybe they're making up for that by getting two in this class they really like.
Jeff: And the fifth player week who committed this week. Another highly rated pin hitter – the only pin hitter in Nebraska's class to this point – is Shaye Witherspoon, who’s a 6’3 outside hitter from the St. Louis area. She’s from Wildwood, Missouri. She’s the number ten overall recruit in the 2027 by Prep Dig. Kind of in your classic outside hitter build. Has a very athletic family. Her dad played in the NFL, her mom and two sisters both played college volleyball.
So, you know, this is someone with a really great pedigree and who really looks like she could put balls away.
Lincoln: Her older sister just finished up her high school career and is going to go play at Vanderbilt. She was the Missouri Gatorade player of the year too. Her mom was All-SEC at Georgia. She’s really quick leaper; quick off the floor and just really fast arm; hits a heavy ball.
They also spoke with Rose Eveleth about pro volleyball, discussed Team USA, and so much more. Watch the full episode below!
Want more from Volleyball State? The Volleyball State tier on the I-80 Club is just $5 a month and gets you access to bonus podcasts, newsletters, and coming this fall, postgame shows! Subscribe today!
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.