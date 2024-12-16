What Can Nebrasketball Improve on Before the Full Big Ten Schedule?
Nebrasketball picked up another win vs. Indiana but there are still questions Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow have about the team moving forward.
In this story:
Nebrasketball picked up another win vs. Indiana but there are still questions Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow have about the team moving forward. They unpack it all on After Nebrasketball, the I-80 Club x HuskerMax postgame show.
Be sure to subscribe to the I-80 Club and HuskerMax YouTube channels for more Nebraska coverage, including recaps of select Nebraska basketball games, interviews, and more.
Watch the full episode here! And unlock all the I-80 Club has to offer by becoming a Patron today for as low as $5 a month.
MORE: Angus-Coombs: Harper Murray’s Emotional MVP Moment Resonates Beyond Nebraska Volleyball’s Final Four Berth
MORE: Dave Feit's Historical 12-Team College Football Playoffs: Tom Osborne's 1970s Teams
MORE: Nebraska-Cincinnati Officially Moving to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
MORE: Kennedi Orr's Role Shift Helps Spark Nebraska Volleyball's Final Four Journey
MORE: The Common Fans: Nebraska vs BC, CFP Rundown, Big Ten Bowl Predictions & More!
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published