Angus-Coombs: Harper Murray’s Emotional MVP Moment Resonates Beyond Nebraska Volleyball’s Final Four Berth
The Nebraska Huskers made a statement on Sunday afternoon at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, sweeping the Wisconsin Badgers for the third time this season and earning a trip to the Final Four in Louisville for a date with Penn State in the national semifinal.
But it wasn't the match that I will remember most.
The emotional embrace between sophomore Harper Murray and head coach John Cook as he presented her with the Most Valuable Player of the region was on my mind all night.
Cook reflected on the moment with Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star after the win.
“Everything we had to go through — it was emotional, it was draining,” Cook told Just while fighting back tears. “There were times where she wanted to give up, I wanted to give up. If it wasn’t for the staff and her team, she would not be here.”
You see, I don't know Murray personally but I identify with her in ways that some won't understand. That moment and that hug moved me to tears.
As someone who lost their dad fairly recently, five years ago but feels like yesterday, what I saw was a girl who has been through hell and back hugging a father figure who has clearly made an impact on her life in more ways than one.
After the match, Murray was asked about the feelings she had winning the MVP. She thanked her teammates and coaches and admitted that she wouldn't be there without them.
“It means a lot, but I think I owe it all to my teammates and the coaches, because I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them," she said. "I’m just really thankful that I’m involved in a program like this and I don’t know where I would be without this whole staff and our whole team. It means a lot, but I wouldn’t be here without them.”
Instead of using this platform to just tell the story of Murray's performance on the court, I'm writing this column to commend her on an incredible transformation. She went from the lowest of lows to becoming an inspiration to a niche audience that she might not even know about.
Death sticks with you and the grief sneaks up on you when you least expect it. Sometimes the spiral is uncontrollable until you let people in.
What I've seen of Murray from afar in the past year is letting those who care about her the most be let in and the moment from Sunday night is a culmination of hard work that didn't even happen on the volleyball court.
So Harper, if you are reading this, thank you for being more than a volleyball player. Thank you for reminding us that life is complicated but there is always a light at the end of the deep, dark tunnel.
MORE: Dave Feit's Historical 12-Team College Football Playoffs: Tom Osborne's 1970s Teams
MORE: Nebraska-Cincinnati Officially Moving to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
MORE: Kennedi Orr's Role Shift Helps Spark Nebraska Volleyball's Final Four Journey
MORE: The Common Fans: Nebraska vs BC, CFP Rundown, Big Ten Bowl Predictions & More!
MORE: Gallery: Huskers Punch Their Ticket to The Final Four in Louisville
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.