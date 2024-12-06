How to Watch Nebraska Wrestling in the Cliff Keen Invite: Breakdown, Preview, Streaming
The No. 4 Nebraska wrestling team claimed its third-straight Navy Classic title last time out on the east coast in Maryland.
Four Huskers won individual titles including Caleb Smith (125), Brock Hardy (141), Antrell Taylor (157) and Silas Allred (197) while Lenny Pinto (174) and Harley Andrews (HWT) each earned runner-up honors.
With two weeks to rest, Nebraska this time flies west to the bright lights of Las Vegas where NU will look to improve from last year’s runner-up finish after winning the prestigious tournament in the previous two years.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska returns to the Cliff Keen Invite.
***All rankings are from TheOpenMat.com
How to Follow Along
- Tournament Field: No. 3 Nebraska, No. 5 Oklahoma State, 6 Ohio State, No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 Iowa State, No. 10 Northern Iowa, No. 12 Arizona State, No. 14 West Virginia, No. 17 South Dakota State, No. 19 Cornell, No. 20 NC State, No. 22 Stanford, No. 23 Utah Valley, No. 24 Purdue, Appalachian State, Binghamton, California Baptist, Cal Poly, CSU Bakersfield, Columbia, Harvard, Hofstra, Navy, Northwestern, Ohio, Oregon State, Rider, Sacred Heart, Virginia Tech, Wyoming.
- When: December 6-7, 2024
- Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV
- Time: Begins 11 a.m. CST on Friday Dec. 6 | Championships Finals at 5 p.m. CST on Saturday, Dec. 7
- Watch: FloWrestling
Tournament Scout
Ranked Wrestlers
125: No. 1 Richard Figueroa (Arizona State) | No. 2 Matt Ramos (Purdue) | No. 3 Caleb Smith (Nebraska) | No. 4 Troy Spratley (Ok. State) | No. 7 Vince Robinson (NC State) | No. 8 Eddie Ventresca (VT) | No. 10 Tanner Jordan (SDSU) | No. 11 Jore Volk (Wyoming) | No. 14 Greg Diakomilhalis (Cornell) | No. 15 Nico Provo (Stanford) | No. 16 Kysen Terukina (Iowa State).
133: No. 4 Dylan Ragusin (Michigan) | No. 7 Evan Frost (Iowa State) | No. 8 Nic Bouzakis (Ohio State) | No. 11 Connor McGonagle (VT) | No. 12 Tyler Knox (Stanford) | No. 13 Zeth Romney (Cal Poly) | No. 19 Brett Ungar (Cornell).
141: No. 1 Jesse Mendez (Ohio State) | No. 4 Brock Hardy (Nebraska) | No. 6 Cael Happel (N. Iowa) | No. 7 Sergio Lemley (Michigan) | No. 8 Josh Koderhandt (Navy) | No. 10 Kai Orine (NC State) | No. 11 Tagen Jamison (Ok. State) | No. 12 Jordan Titus (W. Virginia) | No. 13 Chris Cannon (NW) | No. 15 Haiden Drury (Utah Valley) | No. 16 Sam Latona (VT) | No. 18 Vince Cornella (Cornell).
149: No. 1 Caleb Henson (VT) | No. 3 Ty Watters (W. Virginia) | No. 5 Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) | No. 6 Anthony Echemendia (Iowa State) | No. 9 Chance Lamer (Cal Poly) | No. 10 Dylan D’Emilio (Ohio State) | No. 12 Jaden Abas (Stanford) | No. 13 Colin Realbuto (N. Iowa) | No. 16 Jesse Vasquez (Az. State) | No. 18 Gabe Willochell (Wyoming) | No. 19 Carter Young (OK. State) | No. 20 Sammy Alvarez (Rider).
157: No. 2 Meyer Shapiro (Cornell) | No. 4 Antrell Taylor (Nebraska) | No. 5 Peyten Kellar (Ohio) | No. 6 Paddy Gallagher (Ohio State) | No. 7 Ryder Downey (N. Iowa) | No. 8 Paniro Johnson (Iowa State) | No. 12 Ed Scott (NC State) | No. 14 Trevor Chumbley (NW) | No. 15 Chase Saldate (Michigan) | No. 16 Ethan Stiles (Oregon State) | No. 18 Teague Travis (Ok. State) | No. 19 Joey Blaze (Purdue) | No. 20 Rafael Hipolito (VT).
165: No. 3 Terrell Barraclough (Utah Valley) | No. 4 Peyton Hall (W. Virginia) | No. 5 Hunter Garvin (Stanford) | No. 6 Sammy Sasso (Ohio State) | No. 7 Will Miller (App. State) | No. 9 Cameron Amine (Ok. State) | No. 11 Maxx Mayfield (Northwestern) | No. 12 Nicco Ruiz (AZ. State) | No. 13 Brock Mantanona (Michigan) | No. 18 Bubba Wilson (Nebraska) | No. 19 Mac Church (VT) |
174: No. 3 Cade DeVos (SDSU) | No. 4 Dean Hamiti (Ok. State) | No. 5 Carson Kharchla (Ohio State) | No. 6 Lennox Wolak (VT) | No. 8 Lenny Pinto (Nebraska) | No. 11 Danny Wask (Navy) | No. 12 Garrett Thompson (Ohio) | No. 14 Simon Ruiz (Cornell) | No. 15 Lorenzo Norman (Stanford) | No. 17 Brevin Cassella (Binghamton).
184: No. 2 Parker Keckeisen (N. Iowa) | No. 3 Dustin Plott (Ok. State) | No. 5 Bennett Berge (SDSU) | No. 11 Dylan Fishback (NC State) | No. 12 T.J. Stewart (TV) | No. 13 Evan Bockman (Iowa State) | No. 15 Jaden Bullock (Michigan) | No. 16 Ryder Rogotzke (Ohio State) | No. 19 Will Ebert (Binghamton).
197: No. 2 Jacob Cardenas (Michigan) | No. 3 A.J. Ferrari (CSU Bakersfield) | No. 8 Trey Munoz (Oregon State) | No. 9 Andy Smith (VT) | No. 10 Zach Glazier (SDSU) | No. 11 Luke Surber (Ok. State) | No. 13 Joey Novak (Wyoming) | No. 16 Wyatt Voelker (N. Iowa) | No. 18 Christian Carroll (Iowa State) | No. 19 Nick Stemmet (Stanford) | No. 20 Luke Geog (Ohio State).
HWT: No. 3 Wyatt Hendrickson (Ok. State) | No. 4 Yonger Bastida (Iowa State) | No. 5 Cohlton Schultz (Az. State) | No. 6 Isaac Trumble (NC State) | No. 9 Nick Feldman (Ohio State) | No. 12 Josh Heindselman (Michigan) | No. 14 Jimmy Mullen (VT) | No. 16 Cory Day (Binghamton) | No. 18 Lance Runyon (N. Iowa) | No. 19 Jordan Greer (Ohio).
Outlook: Nebraska is technically the favorite to win its third Cliff Keen Invite in four years, but it’s going to be a dog fight over two fierce days in Las Vegas, especially with the absence of No. 6 Silas Allred at 184 pounds.
The No. 4 Huskers are joined by six other top-ten rated teams which include No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Virginia Tech, No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Northern Iowa.
125 pounds is the star weight of the tournament with the top-four ranked wrestlers in attendance and seven of the top ten. The Huskers’ Caleb Smith will have a chance to put his name in the national title conversation with a good weekend.
149 and 157 each bring six of the top ten in each weight class respectively. Ridge Lovett (149) represents NU at No. 5 while No. 4 Antrell Taylor is favored to face Cornell’s No. 2 Meyer Shapiro in the final of 157 pounds. Bubba Wilson is an outside shot of the title at No. 18 in 165 pounds as that weight class also features six of the top ten.
Lenny Pinto is one of five of the top ranked wrestlers at 174 that is in Vegas. Pinto is the ranked lowest among that crew at No. 8, but don't underestimate the junior for an upset or two. Silas Allred is No. 6 overall in 184 pounds, but he has No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 competing with him. Nebraska doesn’t bring a ranked grappler at 197 pounds and heavyweight, so it’s a weekend for youngsters Camden McDanel and Harley Andrews to prove themselves against high-caliber opponents.
