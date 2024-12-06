How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball at Michigan State: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The North Florida men’s basketball team had already created chaos by taking down two Power Four schools in the early season, but the Nebraska men's basketball team didn’t become another victim, taking down the Ospreys handily 103-72 in Lincoln.
Connor Essegian followed up a career-high night with 22 more points, while keeping up his hot hand from deep with a 6-for-8 showing from beyond the arc. Juwan Gary poured in 18 more while Andrew Morgan (13) and Ahron Ulis each added double figures. The depth was impressive as the Huskers were missing 6-foot-10 sophomore center Berke Büyütuncel due to a groin strain, which is “tricky” according to head coach Fred Hoiberg.
That will make things trickier as Nebraska enters conference play this early in December with a Saturday morning tip in East Lansing to take on the Spartans.
Here’s all you need to know as NU faces Michigan State on the road.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (6-1, 0-0 B1G) at Michigan State (7-2, 1-0 B1G)
- When: Saturday, December 7
- Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Mich.
- Time: 11 a.m. CST
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Michigan State Scout
Head Coach: Tom Izzo | 30th Season | 714-297 (.706) HC Record | 2x NABC Coach of the Year, 3x Big Ten Coach of the Year, NCAA National Champion (2000), 8x Final Fours, 10x Big Ten Regular Season titles, 6x Big Ten Tournament titles.
‘23-’24 Record: 20-15 (10-10 B1G, T-6th) | 1x All-B1G Second Team, 2x Honorable Mentions | L, 85-69 to No. 5 seed North Carolina in Round of 32.
All-Time Series: Michigan State leads 23-10 (Dec. 10, 2023 last matchup, 77-70 NU).
Fun Fact: 6-7 forward Frankie Fidler is an Omaha native and plays for the Spartans. He transferred to Michigan State after spending his college career at UNO. Nebraska and Creighton both recruited Fidler in the portal, but the Bellevue West grad chose the Spartans.
Key Returners: Jaden Akins, G, Sr. | Tre Holloman, G, Jr. | Xavier Booker, F, Soph. | Carson Cooper, C, Jr. | Coen Carr, F, Soph.
Key Additions: Frankie Fidler, F, Sr. (UNO) | Jase Richardson, G, Fr. (Recruit) | Szymon, C, Sr. (Longwood).
Key Departures: Tyson Walker, G (Eligibility) | Malik Hall, F (Eligibility) | A.J. Hoggard, G, Gr. (Vanderbilt) | Mady Sissoko, C, Sr. (California).
Outlook: Michigan State had a down season for Tom Izzo standards, going 20-15, tying for sixth in the Big Ten and getting bounced from the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32.
The problem for the Spartans was having to replace their top three scorers from a year ago as Tyson Walker (18.4 PPG), Malik Hall (12.7) and A.J. Hoggard (10.7) all departed. Walker and Hall ran out of eligibility while Hoggard transferred to Vanderbilt and the SEC.
The 2024-2025 version of MSU is largely unchanged from last season, with just a few additions. 6-foot-7 forward and Nebraska native Frankie Fidler was the Spartan’s biggest pull from the transfer portal. Fidler averaged 20.1 points per game and 6.3 rebounds in his senior season in Omaha, prompting a bidding war for his services. He’s only one of two Michigan State players averaging double digits with 10.9 per contest.
The other is returning guard Jaden Akins who leads the team with 12.4 points per game, after being fourth on the team in scoring last season. Six other players average 5.3 points or more for a balanced attack. 6-foot-9 junior forward Jaxon Kohler mans the inside with a team-leading 7.9 rebounds per game while adding 8.4 points. Fellow forward Coen Carr averages 8.6 points per contest. True freshman Jase Richardson has excelled early with a 9.6 points per game average while Longwood transfer and seven-foot center Szymon Zapala has posted 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game off the bench.
Michigan State does not shoot well from behind the three-point line. They’ve only hit 25.7% of their attempts through nine games, but they’ve outrebounded teams 40.2 to 30.8.
The Spartans opened up the season with four dominant wins over lower-level programs before losing 77-69 to No. 1 Kansas in early November. Michigan State took a trip to Hawaii to take part in the Maui Invitational, going 2-1 in the MTE – something Dan Hurley won’t be taking part in again. MSU beat one of three teams to defeat the previously No. 1 Huskies in Colorado (72-56). The Spartans also took down No. 12 North Carolina in OT 94-91. It’s lone loss being a 71-63 defeat to No. 16 Memphis.
A 90-72 win on the road at Minnesota gave Michigan State a positive start to conference play. This will be another test for Nebraska, and will prove to see if the Huskers can hang around with the top third of the conference – which NU aims to be in order to make its second-straight NCAA Tournament.
