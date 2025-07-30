One Browns Trade is Now Off the Table Following Major Injury News
The Cleveland Browns were hit with a devastating injury on Tuesday, as cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. injured his Achilles in practice. He will most likely be done for the season, which puts a major dent in the Browns' secondary. It also takes one trade completely off the table.
Throughout the offseason, we have been hearing that cornerback Greg Newsome II could be dealt at some point. Newsome's name has actually been floated in trade speculation for over a year, and with the former first-round pick entering the final year of his contract, a trade made sense.
But now, with Emerson sidelined for an indefinite amount of time, Cleveland simply cannot afford to move Newsome, who is one of only two reliable Browns corners alongside of Denzel Ward.
Newsome had a down year in 2024, registering 27 tackles, an interception and five passes defended over 13 games. However, he was very solid over his first three NFL seasons and actually appeared to be a budding star after 2023.
Perhaps the 25-year-old will be able to regain his previous form heading into 2025. Let's face it: just about everything went wrong for Cleveland last season, so Newsome simply may have been a victim of circumstance.
Fortunately, the Northwestern product has shown plenty of potential in the past, and this coming campaign could represent and opportunity for Newsome to establish himself as a critical part of the Browns' defense moving forward.
Remember: both Newsome and Emerson will be free agents after next season, and as unfortunate as it may sound, Newsome now has a clear edge over Emerson as far as potentially being re-signed by Cleveland. But he still needs to prove he belongs long term.
One thing is for sure, though: the Browns absolutely will not be trading Newsome before the season.
