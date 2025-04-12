Wildcats Daily

Northwestern Lands Rookie of the Year Guard Via Transfer Portal

The Wildcats are signing a much-needed shooter out of the Patriot League.

Gavin Dorsey

Holy Cross freshman Max Green moves past Loyola’s Braeden Speed at the Hart Center.
Holy Cross freshman Max Green moves past Loyola’s Braeden Speed at the Hart Center. / Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Northwestern was expected to suffer a major loss with the graduation of fifth-year wing Ty Berry, but Chris Collins seems to have found his replacement.

On3's Joe Tipton reported Saturday afternoon that Holy Cross freshman guard Max Green is committing to Northwestern. Green was the Patriot League Rookie of the Year and started 31 games for the Crusaders in 2024-25.

The 6-foot-6, 183-pound wing led Holy Cross in scoring as a freshman, averaging 14.9 points per game on 41.9% shooting and 38.0% from three. Green also averaged 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while compiling 27 steals.

Among freshmen, Green ranked 12th in the nation in scoring and was named to the All-Patriot League Third Team.

Green is a native of Louisville, Kentucky and was unranked as a high school prospect. In the transfer portal, Green was ranked the No. 55 small forward and No. 280 overall prospect by 247 Sports.

Northwestern has now added two players out of the transfer portal in Green and South Florida guard Jayden Reid. The Wildcats are presumably looking to surround All-Big Ten forward Nick Martinelli with strong shooters and have done so in recruiting Green.

Collins now has one remaining roster spot to sign a transfer, assuming Martinelli's withdrawal from the NBA Draft. The Wildcats still need a center, but could be keeping the roster spot open for Brooks Barnhizer if he receives a waiver for a fifth year. Barnhizer alluded to returning to Northwestern with a string of mysterious posts on Friday.

Green will have three years of eligibility at Northwestern, where the talented wing looks to join a youth renaissance in Evanston. The Wildcats have five incoming freshmen and the No. 21 recruiting class in the nation.

Read More Northwestern Wildcats Coverage

feed

Published
Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and covers a handful of other teams in the On SI network. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

Home/Basketball