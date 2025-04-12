Northwestern Lands Rookie of the Year Guard Via Transfer Portal
Northwestern was expected to suffer a major loss with the graduation of fifth-year wing Ty Berry, but Chris Collins seems to have found his replacement.
On3's Joe Tipton reported Saturday afternoon that Holy Cross freshman guard Max Green is committing to Northwestern. Green was the Patriot League Rookie of the Year and started 31 games for the Crusaders in 2024-25.
The 6-foot-6, 183-pound wing led Holy Cross in scoring as a freshman, averaging 14.9 points per game on 41.9% shooting and 38.0% from three. Green also averaged 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while compiling 27 steals.
Among freshmen, Green ranked 12th in the nation in scoring and was named to the All-Patriot League Third Team.
Green is a native of Louisville, Kentucky and was unranked as a high school prospect. In the transfer portal, Green was ranked the No. 55 small forward and No. 280 overall prospect by 247 Sports.
Northwestern has now added two players out of the transfer portal in Green and South Florida guard Jayden Reid. The Wildcats are presumably looking to surround All-Big Ten forward Nick Martinelli with strong shooters and have done so in recruiting Green.
Collins now has one remaining roster spot to sign a transfer, assuming Martinelli's withdrawal from the NBA Draft. The Wildcats still need a center, but could be keeping the roster spot open for Brooks Barnhizer if he receives a waiver for a fifth year. Barnhizer alluded to returning to Northwestern with a string of mysterious posts on Friday.
Green will have three years of eligibility at Northwestern, where the talented wing looks to join a youth renaissance in Evanston. The Wildcats have five incoming freshmen and the No. 21 recruiting class in the nation.