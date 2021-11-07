Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Each Big Ten Game in Week 10

Big Ten Scores: Week 10

Illinois 14 at Minnesota 6

Well it is safe to say that the boat crashed this week for Minnesota. Following a blowout win over Northwestern last weekend the Golden Gophers were tied for first in the Big Ten west with Wisconsin and had a golden chance to keep that alive. However, despite being two touchdown underdogs, Illinois went into Minnesota and pulled off the upset win. Illinois was able to keep the Golden Gophers rushing attack, which has been one of the best in the conference this season in check, as they held the Gophers to only 89 yards on the ground. Meanwhile their rushing attack was lethal in this one behind running back Chase Brown, who ran for 150 yards in the win. The win brings Illinois to 4-6 and keeps their slight bowl game hopes alive with two games left in their season.

No. 6 Ohio State 26 at Nebraska 17

While it was certainly not their prettiest win of the year, the Buckeyes escaped Lincoln with their seventh straight win to remain undefeated in conference play. The Buckeye ground game was nearly non-existent today, as they were only able to muster 90 yards rushing and relied on quarterback CJ Stroud to lead the way to victory, and that he did. Stroud continued his Heisman campaign as he threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns on the day. Stroud's favorite target was wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who caught an Ohio State record 15 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown o the day. For Nebraska, this was just another loss in a season full of frustrating losses. They came oh so close yet again to pulling off a top ten upset and once again came up just short in the end.

No. 22 Penn State 31 at Maryland 14

As we highlighted in the preview for this one there was a possibility of a quarterback duel and neither quarterback disappointed. Both Sean Clifford and Taulia Tagovailoa shouldered the loads offensively as neither team cracked 100 yards rushing on the day. Clifford threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with wide receiver Jahan Dotson for 242 of those yards and all three of Clifford's touchdowns. Dotson's impressive performance is also the new record for receiving yards in a game for Penn State. Tagovailoa would throw for 371 yards and a touchdown of his own but ultimately couldn't quite do enough to pull out the upset win. For Penn State, the win moves them to 6-3 on the season, with a huge matchup coming next Saturday against Michigan, one that will have major implications in the Big Ten east race.

No. 5 Michigan State 29 at Purdue 40

Fresh off a huge win over rivals Michigan, the Spartans came into this one on a high and ready to continue rolling. That would not be the case, though, as Purdue would send the Spartans out of West Lafayette with their first loss of the season. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell and wide receiver David Bell were easily the stars of the show as the duo powered the Boilermakers offense in the upset win. O'Connell threw for a staggering 536 yards and three touchdowns, with Bell on hauling in 11 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown. While the Spartans suffered their first loss on the season, running back Kenneth Walker III continued his Heisman campaign, rushing for 146 yards and a touchdown. For Purdue, this was their second top five upset win on the season, as a showdown with Ohio State awaits them next week.

Wisconsin 52 at Rutgers 3

What the Badgers did to Rutgers might be considered bullying in some states as they absolutely dominated them from the opening kickoff. They were led offensively by quarterback Graham Mertz and running back Braelon Allen, who helped lead the way in a game that was never really in question. Mertz threw for an efficient 240 yards and three touchdowns while Allen 129 yards and a touchdown on the ground. This is Wisconsin's fifth win in a row and paired with the Minnesota loss they are now tied for the Big Ten west lead, as well as securing their twentieth consecutive season with a bowl game. Next up for the Badgers is a return to Madison as they will welcome Northwestern for a Big Ten west showdown.

No. 19 Iowa 17 at Northwestern 12

This was one of the most Big Ten games that has been played this season. With combined 29 points and 16 punts between the two teams, it was a game with plenty of ugly stretches throughout. Iowa was able to take advantage of one of several glaring Northwestern weaknesses, their conference worst run defense, as running back Tyler Goodson gashed the Northwestern defense to the tune of 141 yards and a touchdown on the ground. While Goodson led the way for the Hawkeyes offensively, their defense did their jobs as well, forcing Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty into throwing three interceptions in this one. The Hawkeyes bounced back from two straight upset losses with the win over Northwestern, moving to 7-2 on the season, while the loss drops Northwestern to 3-6.

Indiana 7 at No. 9 Michigan 29

The Wolverines bounced back from their first loss of the season last week against Michigan State in big fashion this weekend. Michigan was led offensively by running back Hassan Haskins, as he ran for 168 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win over Indiana. On the other side of the ball the Wolverine defense was absolutely dominant in this one as they shut down the Indiana offense. While that is not exactly the hardest task to do, anytime you hold an opposing offense to less than 200 yards you will take pride in that. Despite their loss to Michigan State last weekend Michigan's postseason destiny is still in their hands. If they can win out and finally beat Ohio State, assuming Ohio State beats Michigan State, then the Wolverines would be Big Ten east champions and back in prime position to make the College Football Playoffs.

