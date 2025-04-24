Northwestern Offensive Lineman Entering Transfer Portal
As Northwestern continues its spring football practices, Wildcat players have had the chance to see where they stack up in the team's early depth chart against incoming transfers and freshmen.
Three 'Cats have entered the transfer portal during the spring window: LB Kenny Soares Jr., QB Mike Wright and WR Calvin Johnson II. On Wednesday afternoon, offensive lineman Braeden Edwards announced he would be entering the transfer portal as well with one year of eligibility remaining.
"Words cannot describe how grateful I am for the past four years," Edwards wrote in a social media post. "I want to thank all the coaches, players and staff that made me feel at home. Through thick and thin, I was shown what it means to be a Northwestern Wildcat from the very start of my football journey as an 18-year-old away from home for the first time."
Edwards played in four games for the Wildcats, including two in 2024. Standing at 6-foot-6, 314 pounds, he played most of his Northwestern snaps at offensive tackle.
However, with several offensive line transfers coming in, his path to playing time in 2025 would've been an uphill battle. Northwestern has added South Dakota State transfer Evan Beerntsen, Liberty transfer Xavior Gray and Minnesota transfer Martes Lewis out of the portal.
The West Des Moines, Iowa, native was an unranked high school recruit by 247 Sports. Edwards was previously committed to St. Thomas before flipping to Northwestern in March of his senior year.