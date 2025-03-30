Northwestern Sweeps Minnesota to Extend Perfect Big Ten Start
Northwestern has had its fair share of struggles this season, but to begin Big Ten play, the Wildcats' record is flawless.
The 'Cats swept Minnesota (13-21, 2-8 Big Ten) over the weekend to improve to 18-11, including a perfect 7-0 in the conference. Northwestern received three strong starts from its pitchers and clutch hitting from true freshman Avery Garden to complete its third consecutive Big Ten sweep.
NU is the only unbeaten team in the Big Ten. UCLA, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and Nebraska each have one loss.
Graduate ace Lauren Boyd kicked off the series with a career-high fifth complete game of the season, as well as her first complete game shutout in nearly two years. Across seven innings, Boyd struck out 10 batters and allowed just four baserunners, keeping the Gophers off the scoreboard.
With two outs in the top of the seventh, Garden laced a single into right field that sent sophomore pinch runner Grace Minarovic to third base. When the throw went awry, Minarovic raced home to score the winning run. Grace Nieto doubled to bring Garden home in the ensuing at-bat, leading to a 2-0 win.
Sophomore Riley Grudzielanek followed Boyd's lead in the second half of Friday's doubleheader, tossing a complete game win of her own. Grudzielanek allowed two runs in the first inning, but held Minnesota to just one hit and one walk over the final six innings. Her performance was a strong rebound from the prior weekend, in which Grudzielanek gave up 14 earned runs in two games against Mississippi State.
Once again, Garden came through when it mattered. The rookie launched her second career home run with two outs in the fifth inning, which propelled the 'Cats to a 3-2 victory.
Northwestern was evidently determined not to let the series finale come down to the end once again, jumping out to an 8-0 run in the second inning on Saturday. Juniors Kelsey Nader (4-for-5, three RBIs), Kansas Robinson (3-for-4, five RBIs) and Bridget Donahey (3-for-4, three RBIs) lit up the Golden Gophers as the 'Cats cruised to a 14-3 run-rule win to secure the sweep.
Pitchers Signe Dohse and Renae Cunningham combined to allow just four hits in six innings. Kaylie Avvisato and Emma Raye also each had three-hit games in the finale.
Northwestern will begin an eight-game homestand when the Wildcats host Notre Dame on Tuesday, followed by a weekend series against Illinois.