Notre Dame vs. Texas College World Series Preview

Notre Dame plays No. 9 Texas today at the College World Series. It will be just the seventh all-time meeting between the two programs.

Where: Charles Schwab Park; Omaha, Nebraska

When: 7:00 PM EST

Television: ESPN (Mike Monaco play-by-play, Chris Burke analyst, Kris Budden sideline)

Texas Starter: Pete Hansen, LHP (11-2, 3.40 ERA)

Notre Dame Starter: John Michael Bertrand, LHP (9-3, 2.69 ERA)

What to Know - Texas: Notre Dame (40-15) beat the nation’s No. 1 home run hitting team, Tennessee (158), in last week’s Super Regional. Today, the Irish will see the most prolific individual home run hitter in the nation in Ivan Melendez, AKA “The Hispanic Titanic”. The Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year leads the nation with 32 home runs, an .887 slugging percentage, 213 total bases, and 94 RBIs. His .516 on-base percentage ranks 4th and his .396 batting average is 16th in the nation. Texas (47-20) has six other batters who have hit between 10 and 19 home runs. The numbers are even more impressive, considering Texas’ Disch Falk Field is not traditionally known as a hitters’ ballpark. Texas will send lefty Pete Hansen (11-2, 3.40 ERA) to the mound. Former MLB infielder Troy Tulowitzki is a member of the Longhorn coaching staff. The 13-year veteran is in his third season working with Texas hitters and infielders.

What to Know - Notre Dame: Notre Dame counters with one of the best pitching staffs in the country. Ace John Michael Bertrand (Irish linebacker JD Bertrand’s brother) is 9-3 with a 2.69 ERA. The All-ACC pitcher has received All-American honors from three organizations. He fronts an Irish staff that is 12th in the nation with a 3.95 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP. Jack Zyska, Jack Brannigan and Brooks Coetzee are the top-3 Irish home run hitters with 13, 12 and 11 long balls, respectively. Notre Dame also sports a .980 fielding percentage, which ranks 13th in the nation. The Fighting Irish have a deep bullpen. Freshman All-American Jack Findlay’s three saves lead a unit in which seven different hurlers have at least one save. The winner of tonight’s game plays again Sunday night at 7:00 PM EST against either Oklahoma or Texas A&M. The loser of tonight’s game plays the OU/TAMU loser at 2 PM EST in the first elimination game of the 2022 CWS. Texas is making its 38th all-time and second straight College World Series appearance. Notre Dame is making its third trip to the CWS and first since 2002.

