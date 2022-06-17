Notre Dame's Link Jarrett Named NCBWA National Coach of the Year

Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett won the Mike Martin National Coach of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association

OMAHA, Neb. – Just hours before Notre Dame’s first College World Series game in 20 years, Fighting Irish head coach Link Jarrett has picked up a hefty honor.

Jarrett has been named the Mike Martin National Coach of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. The award is named for the Hall of Fame former coach of the Florida State Seminoles.

The award comes on the heels of Jarrett leading the Irish to the College World Series for the first time since 2002. He did it a year after taking the program to just its second ever Super Regional, before losing to eventual 2021 national champion, Mississippi State.

Jarrett’s 2021 and 2022 squads are the first Fighting Irish teams to win back-to-back NCAA Regionals. He has guided Notre Dame to an 85-30 record (.739), which ranks second in the nation in the same period. The only team with more wins in that stretch is Tennessee, which Notre Dame defeated in last weekend’s Knoxville Super Regional.

Notre Dame enters the CWS with a 40-15 record, marking the first time since 2006 that an Irish squad reached the 40-win mark. Last season Jarrett was named the nation's best coach by D1Baseball.

