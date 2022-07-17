Notre Dame Notebook: Shawn Stiffler, Irish Baseball Focused On The Present And Future

With new head coach Shawn Stiffler at the helm, Notre Dame baseball now has its eyes on both the present and future. Stiffler’s July 14 introductory press conference came just three weeks after the Fighting Irish played their last game of the 2022 season at the College World Series.

Outgoing head coach Link Jarrett returned to his alma mater, Florida State, less than a week after Notre Dame’s season-ending loss to Texas A&M and the search for his successor quickly began.

Stiffler comes to Notre Dame after parts of 11 seasons and three NCAA Tournament appearances at Virginia Commonwealth. He’s one of just seven Division One coaches in the nation to average at least 34 wins in his last nine full seasons.

The 43-year-old had plenty to say at his first press conference about his current priorities as well as other thoughts about his new school.

They’re Not Done

Stiffler quickly found out from his new team that it’s not going to rest on its laurels. Two Super Regional appearances and the program’s first College World Series in 20 years have Notre Dame’s current players hungry for more.

The new Irish head coach had breakfast with outfielder Jack Zyska during his interview for the job. The senior to be relayed a message to Stiffler about what the team thinks is important for the new coach to know.

“They do not feel like they’re finished,” Stiffler said. “This was not a one-time thing for them. They feel like they have more to prove. They feel like they have the core group to do that. They feel like they are willing to do the work and they have done the work.

“I’m smart enough to know this program is in a great place,” Stiffler continued. “I’m not looking to come in and make drastic changes. I think, like Jack (Swarbrick) said is a lot of my style of play that I appreciate is what you’ve done over the last couple of years, so I’m just here to add to that.”

Keeping Roster and Recruiting Class Together

The university’s announcement of Stiffler as head coach came much quicker than most in recent years. Notre Dame’s hiring timeline for officially announcing hires is typically much more snail-paced than most schools (think the lingering aftereffects of the George O’Leary debacle in 2002).

Perhaps, the importance of keeping both the current roster and future recruiting classes pushed a faster pace to announce Stiffler, who’s been busy.

“(I’m) on the phone constantly,” he said. “Unfortunately, it’s because you have the current players, you have this year’s incoming class, the ‘23s and ‘24s .... you’re looking at almost 100 people that you’re trying (to talk to), so you can’t get everybody. We’re trying to catch-up and right now I’m by myself, to be quite honest with you.

“Every player and every recruit, and rightfully so, feels like they’re the one. They’re the most special piece, and they should. I’m just trying to catch-up and let those guys know that every reason that they chose Notre Dame has not changed.”

“The tradition, the university, the degree, the impact it’s gonna have on your life – that's still all out in front of you. I’m just gonna help be an asset to that. And we’re very committed to those guys, still.”

Stiffler's first big victory came two days after his introductory press conference as standout freshman pitcher Jack Findlay announced he was going to stay at Notre Dame. Findlay entered the transfer portal shortly after Jarrett left, but Stiffler was able to convince the Freshman All-American to stay in South Bend.

Pennsylvania Irish

After growing up in the Southwestern Pennsylvania town of Somerset, about 70 miles south of Pittsburgh, Stiffler has had his eyes on Notre Dame for most of his life.

“I grew up in Western Pennsylvania, where you watch Notre Dame football on Saturday and you go to church on Sunday,” Stiffler said of his upbringing. “That’s how I grew up. I still remember Ron Powlus running around.”

Powlus was one of a handful of Notre Dame football staff (Marcus Freeman was as well) for Stiffler’s press conference.

“We were very, very happy in Richmond, Virginia and there are very few jobs that I think I would have left for, but when the caller ID said South Bend, the hair on the back of my head stood up," Stiffler explained. "This is a place that I’ve always dreamed about. This is a place that has always been in the front of my thoughts. So, yeah, this is something different for me.”

A Little Irish Advice

During Stiffler’s interview process, he turned to someone who has firsthand knowledge of Notre Dame baseball. Current Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor was the pitching coach on Paul Mainieri’s Fighting Irish staff from 1995-2003.

“Brian was down the road about 60 miles from us in Virginia,” Stiffler said. “(We) got a chance to play him over the last 15 years. I’ve looked to him, from being in Virginia, he was the model program that you were trying to copy.”

Virginia’s baseball program was dormant prior to O’Connor’s arrival, but it’s been one of the most consistent programs in the nation during his 19 seasons in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers have made 16 NCAA appearances, with five of them ending in the College World Series under O’Connor. His 2015 team also claimed the ACC’s only baseball national championship since 1955.

“When I really started trying to pursue this, him and him talking to me and feeling like a lot of the things that I believed in and the traits that I have and the person I was, would make me a fit for here. It really gave me a lot of confidence.”

Eyes on the Irish

Notre Dame baseball made just one NCAA appearance from 2007-2019, but Jarrett changed the trajectory of the program over the past two years.

“I think everybody looked up and, because of the university (and) the brand, what Notre Dame is, I felt like everyone just felt like it was a matter of time before the pieces started fitting together and the timing was right that this place was an Omaha-type program,” Stiffler said. “I think coach Jarrett probably took the job because of those reasons. And that’s why I’m here as well. To continue to build on that and continue to see those goals through.”

His Own NCAA Experience

Stiffler’s last two VCU teams played in NCAA Regionals in Starkville, Miss and Chapel Hill, NC the last two seasons, respectively. The stage wasn’t quite as big as where Notre Dame has been, but the experience his teams had is a gauge for him as he take over the Irish program.

“It tells you you’re not that far off,” said Stiffler. “You know, it’s just adapt and a few pieces. I’ve already apologized to these guys (current Notre Dame players). We were in the Starkville (Miss) Regional in ‘21. I think we warmed Mississippi State up for you. I’m sorry.”

“I believe to win at the level that this group has been at the last couple years, and this is why I talk about pitching and defense, you have to win 5-1, 4-2 and you have to be able to catch the ball. (It’s) very hard to out-slug people and those type of arms late in the season.”

